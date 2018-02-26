Getty Images

Red Sox introduce J.D. Martinez

By Craig CalcaterraFeb 26, 2018, 9:56 AM EST
As expected, J.D. Martinez‘s contract with the Red Sox was made official this morning. Soon afterward Martinez, his agent Scott Boras and Red Sox general manager Dave Dombrowski met the press.

The deal was agreed to last week, but there was a delay due to a change in contract language regarding a sprained foot which Martinez suffered last spring. Specifically, if he has a stint of 120 days or more on the disabled list due to the foot injury, the team will have “protection,” though it’s not clear what that is. Probably the right to hold back salary. For what it’s worth, all involved in the presser say that Martinez is healthy and that they have no conerns.

For Martinez’s part, he gets multiple opt-outs in the deal, following his second, third and fourth year under contract. The pact still stands as a a five-year, $110 million contract.

Now that that’s all done, Martinez can begin spring training. Expect to see him in a Red Sox lineup sometime in the next few days.

Orioles sign Pedro Alvarez to a minor league deal

By Craig CalcaterraFeb 26, 2018, 2:25 PM EST
Pedro Alvarez is staying in Baltimore. The Orioles announced today that they have signed the designated hitter to a minor league contract with an invitation to major league spring training.

Alvarez, 31, will earn $1 million if makes the major league roster and can earn up to $2 million in performance bonuses. This is the third straight year Alvarez has signed with the Orioles and his second consecutive minor league deal. He played in 109 gams for them in 2016 but only 14 games in 2017, as he and the O’s tried unsuccessfully to convert him into an outfielder.

Credit to Alvarez for trying and for accepting the minor league assignment to do so. I’m curious as to whether he’d be willing to do that again if he does not make the club out of camp this year.