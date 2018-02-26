Orioles sign Pedro Alvarez to minor league deal

Pedro Alvarez is staying in Baltimore. The Orioles announced today that they have signed the designated hitter to a minor league contract with an invitation to major league spring training.
Alvarez, 31, will earn $1 million if makes the major league roster and can earn up to $2 million in performance bonuses. This is the third straight year Alvarez has signed with the Orioles and his second consecutive minor league deal. He played in 109 gams for them in 2016 but only 14 games in 2017, as he and the O’s tried unsuccessfully to convert him into an outfielder.
Credit to Alvarez for trying and for accepting the minor league assignment to do so. I’m curious as to whether he’d be willing to do that again if he does not make the club out of camp this year.
Robert Murray of FanRag Sports reported late Sunday night that the Blue Jays signed reliever Seung-hwan Oh. Sportsnet’s BenNicholson-Smith also reported last night that the deal is a one-year pact worth $2 million with a 2019 vesting option. The Blue Jays still haven’t announced the deal but Oh passed his physical, Nicholson-Smith reports, so an announcement should come rather soon.
The Rangers had agreed to a contract with Oh earlier this month, but the club took an issue with his MRI results and voided the deal on February 17.
Oh, 35, impressed in his first season in the majors two seasons ago, finishing with a 1.92 ERA and a 103/18 K/BB ratio over 79 2/3 innings. However, he struggled a bit last year, compiling a 4.10 ERA with a 54/15 K/BB ratio in 59 1/3 innings.
The Jays already have Roberto Osuna in the closer’s role. Oh will likely help bridge the gap to him in the seventh and eighth innings.