Orioles sign Pedro Alvarez to minor league deal

Pedro Alvarez is staying in Baltimore. The Orioles announced today that they have signed the designated hitter to a minor league contract with an invitation to major league spring training.

Alvarez, 31, will earn $1 million if makes the major league roster and can earn up to $2 million in performance bonuses. This is the third straight year Alvarez has signed with the Orioles and his second consecutive minor league deal. He played in 109 gams for them in 2016 but only 14 games in 2017, as he and the O’s tried unsuccessfully to convert him into an outfielder.

Credit to Alvarez for trying and for accepting the minor league assignment to do so. I’m curious as to whether he’d be willing to do that again if he does not make the club out of camp this year.

