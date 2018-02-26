Mets sign A.J. Griffin to minor league deal

The Mets have signed right-hander A.J. Griffin on a minor league deal with a major league camp invite.

Griffin, a one-time 14-game winner for the A’s before ligament and shoulder injuries derailed his career, has spent the past two seasons in Texas, where he has compiled a 5.41 ERA and a record of 13-10 in 41 games. An extreme fly ball pitcher, Griffin has been at or near the top of the home run and hit rate charts over the course of his career, which is never where you want to be.

Not that the Mets need him to be an ace. Indeed, Griffin will most likely serve as organizational depth and injury insurance, so look for him to begin the season at Triple-A Las Vegas if he accepts a minor league assignment after camp. Which, given how hitter-friendly Las Vegas is and given how homer prone Griffin is, should be pretty dang special, but I suppose it beats digging ditches.

