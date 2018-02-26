Getty Images

Mets sign A.J. Griffin to a minor league deal

By Craig CalcaterraFeb 26, 2018, 10:35 AM EST
The Mets have signed right-hander A.J. Griffin on a minor league deal with a major league camp invite.

Griffin, a one-time 14-game winner for the A’s before ligament and shoulder injuries derailed his career, has spent the past two seasons in Texas, where he has compiled a 5.41 ERA and a record of 13-10 in 41 games. An extreme fly ball pitcher, Griffin has been at or near the top of the home run and hit rate charts over the course of his career, which is never where you want to be.

Not that the Mets need him to be an ace. Indeed, Griffin will most likely serve as organizational depth and injury insurance, so look for him to begin the season at Triple-A Las Vegas if he accepts a minor league assignment after camp. Which, given how hitter-friendly Las Vegas is and given how homer prone Griffin is, should be pretty dang special, but I suppose it beats digging ditches.

Orioles sign Pedro Alvarez to a minor league deal

By Craig CalcaterraFeb 26, 2018, 2:25 PM EST
Pedro Alvarez is staying in Baltimore. The Orioles announced today that they have signed the designated hitter to a minor league contract with an invitation to major league spring training.

Alvarez, 31, will earn $1 million if makes the major league roster and can earn up to $2 million in performance bonuses. This is the third straight year Alvarez has signed with the Orioles and his second consecutive minor league deal. He played in 109 gams for them in 2016 but only 14 games in 2017, as he and the O’s tried unsuccessfully to convert him into an outfielder.

Credit to Alvarez for trying and for accepting the minor league assignment to do so. I’m curious as to whether he’d be willing to do that again if he does not make the club out of camp this year.