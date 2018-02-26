Kevin Gausman involved in collision around home plate with Jeimer Candelario

Orioles pitcher Kevin Gausman and Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario were involved in a collision near home plate in the second inning of Monday’s Grapefruit League game. Gausman suffered a laceration near his left eye and left with a trainer. Candelario stayed in the game and drew a walk but was replaced with a pinch-runner and walked off the field with a trainer when he reached second base. The collision occurred because Gausman was running to back up home plate on an RBI single by Leonys Martin and Candelario was positioning himself to be able to help Tigers base runner Jason Krizan.

Gausman appeared to be relatively fine after the game, according to Eduardo A. Encina of the Baltimore Sun. The right-hander joked that the cut gave him a good look, making him appear tougher. He ended the day responsible for five runs (all earned) on six hits and a walk with two strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings.

Candelario’s status is not yet known, but the Tigers should pass along an update before the day is over. Candelario singled along with the walk, finishing 1-for-1 on the afternoon. [Update: Candelario has a bruised left knee, per Chris McCosky.]

