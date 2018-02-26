Free agents to play exhibitions against Japanese amateurs

Baseball free agents will play two exhibition games this week against a Japanese amateur team.
The Major League Baseball Players Association says the games against JR East will take place at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. The games will be open to media and scouts but not the public.
More than four dozen players remain unsigned among the 166 who exercised their right to become free agents last November. The players’ association opened a training camp for free agents at the IMG Academy two weeks ago.
JR East is sponsored by Japan Railway, and players are considered amateurs who are paid as company employees.
The players’ association announced the games Monday.
Pedro Alvarez is staying in Baltimore. The Orioles announced today that they have signed the designated hitter to a minor league contract with an invitation to major league spring training.
Alvarez, 31, will earn $1 million if makes the major league roster and can earn up to $2 million in performance bonuses. This is the third straight year Alvarez has signed with the Orioles and his second consecutive minor league deal. He played in 109 gams for them in 2016 but only 14 games in 2017, as he and the O’s tried unsuccessfully to convert him into an outfielder.
Credit to Alvarez for trying and for accepting the minor league assignment to do so. I’m curious as to whether he’d be willing to do that again if he does not make the club out of camp this year.