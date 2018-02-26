Felix Hernandez leaves game after being hit on pitching arm by line drive

Robert Murray of FanRag Sports reported late Sunday night that the Blue Jays signed reliever Seung-hwan Oh. Sportsnet’s BenNicholson-Smith also reported last night that the deal is a one-year pact worth $2 million with a 2019 vesting option. The Blue Jays still haven’t announced the deal but Oh passed his physical, Nicholson-Smith reports, so an announcement should come rather soon.

The Rangers had agreed to a contract with Oh earlier this month, but the club took an issue with his MRI results and voided the deal on February 17.

Oh, 35, impressed in his first season in the majors two seasons ago, finishing with a 1.92 ERA and a 103/18 K/BB ratio over 79 2/3 innings. However, he struggled a bit last year, compiling a 4.10 ERA with a 54/15 K/BB ratio in 59 1/3 innings.

The Jays already have Roberto Osuna in the closer’s role. Oh will likely help bridge the gap to him in the seventh and eighth innings.

