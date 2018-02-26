Felix Hernandez leaves game after being hit on pitching arm by line drive

Mariners starter Felix Hernandez left Monday’s Cactus League game against the Cubs in the bottom of the second inning after taking a Victor Caratini line drive off of his pitching arm. Hernandez was in “serious pain” and walked off the field with trainers, per Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times.
The Mariners should provide an update after evaluating Hernandez. Obviously, it’s a big scare for the club though the veteran is coming off of a rough 2017. He went 6-5 with a 4.36 ERA and a 78/26 K/BB ratio in 86 2/3 innings last season. Hernandez and James Paxton were set to lead a rotation that also includes Mike Leake and Erasmo Ramirez.
Robert Murray of FanRag Sports reported late Sunday night that the Blue Jays signed reliever Seung-hwan Oh. Sportsnet’s BenNicholson-Smith also reported last night that the deal is a one-year pact worth $2 million with a 2019 vesting option. The Blue Jays still haven’t announced the deal but Oh passed his physical, Nicholson-Smith reports, so an announcement should come rather soon.
The Rangers had agreed to a contract with Oh earlier this month, but the club took an issue with his MRI results and voided the deal on February 17.
Oh, 35, impressed in his first season in the majors two seasons ago, finishing with a 1.92 ERA and a 103/18 K/BB ratio over 79 2/3 innings. However, he struggled a bit last year, compiling a 4.10 ERA with a 54/15 K/BB ratio in 59 1/3 innings.
The Jays already have Roberto Osuna in the closer’s role. Oh will likely help bridge the gap to him in the seventh and eighth innings.