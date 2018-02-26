Andrew Bailey retires

Reliever Andrew Bailey announced his retirement from baseball via his Instagram page on Monday.
Thank you to the A’s, Red Sox, Yankees, Phillies and Angels organizations for believing in me, allowing me the opportunity to play the game and realizing my childhood dream. Thank you to all of my incredible teammates along the way who helped me and inspired me. Thank you to the coaches and coordinators who pushed me and taught me the game. Thank you to the countless athletic trainers, PT’s, strength coaches, surgeons and therapists who helped me through a long list of injuries. Thank you to the fans for always cheering and demanding the best out of me. Thank you to my wife @ladybailey37 and family for the unwavering support over the last 12 years! I am looking forward to new challenges, new memories and hopefully many championships as I am excited to announce I will be joining the Los Angeles Angels MLB staff. #2018 #LetsGo #halos ⚾️ #newbeginnings #springtraining #GoingbacktoCali #azbound #OaklandAs #RedSox #Yankees #Phillies #Angels #ThankYou
Bailey, 33, pitched parts of eight seasons in the majors with the Athletics, Red Sox, Yankees, Phillies, and Angels. He racked up 95 saves with a 3.12 ERA and 276 strikeouts in 274 1/3 innings. The right-hander won the American League Rookie of the Year Award in 2009, saving 26 games for the A’s with a 1.84 ERA in 83 1/3 innings. Bailey also made the AL All-Star team twice.
Injuries unfortunately derailed what looked to be a promising career. Bailey pitched a grand total of 100 1/3 innings between the 2012-17 seasons and missed the 2014 campaign entirely. He tried over the past three seasons to put things together with the Yankees, Phillies, and Angels, but to no avail.