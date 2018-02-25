Report: Red Sox expected to announce J.D. Martinez signing on Monday

Tomorrow will mark a week since the Red Sox reportedly inked outfielder J.D. Martinez to a five-year, $110 million contract. The signing hasn’t been made official yet, however, due to an apparent medical issue. That will change tomorrow morning as the Red Sox have a press conference scheduled with Martinez where they’re expected to announce the signing at long last, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the terms of the deal aren’t expected to change. Presumably, the Red Sox had some safeguards put into the contract to protect them against whatever spooked them with the results of Martinez’s physical.

Martinez, 30, was the top free agent hitter after batting .303/.376/.690 with 45 home runs and 104 RBI in 489 plate appearances last season with the Tigers and Diamondbacks. He has expressed an interest in continuing to play in the outfield, but MLB.com’s Ian Browne says he will get a majority of his playing time as a DH with the Red Sox. Hanley Ramirez will share first base with Mitch Moreland.

Follow @Baer_Bill