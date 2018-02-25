Alex Rodriguez returns to Yankees as special advisor

Former Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez is officially returning to New York in 2018, albeit not to join a lineup stacked with Baby Bombers. MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch reports that A-Rod has been kept on as a special advisor to the team, a role he first accepted after his retirement in 2016.

The three-time MVP and 14-time All-Star originally assisted managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner during his post-retirement gig with the club in 2016 and 2017, but is expected to report to GM Brian Cashman this season. He will be joined by former players Reggie Jackson, Hideki Matsui and Nick Swisher.

“These are exciting times for the New York Yankees, and I do not take this opportunity for granted,” Rodriguez said in a statement Sunday. “I am genuinely thankful for the trust the organization has placed in me, and I am looking forward to lending whatever support or expertise is needed of me. I continue to cherish The Pinstripes, the fans and my involvement with the Steinbrenner family, Brian Cashman, and his world-class staff.”

In addition to his new responsibilities with the team, Rodriguez will join the Sunday Night Baseball crew at ESPN and continue his work as an analyst for FOX Sports. He’s expected to make an appearance during spring training sometime this month, though an official date has yet to be announced.