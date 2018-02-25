Getty Images

Alex Rodriguez returns to Yankees as special advisor

By Ashley VarelaFeb 25, 2018, 3:15 PM EST
Former Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez is officially returning to New York in 2018, albeit not to join a lineup stacked with Baby Bombers. MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch reports that A-Rod has been kept on as a special advisor to the team, a role he first accepted after his retirement in 2016.

The three-time MVP and 14-time All-Star originally assisted managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner during his post-retirement gig with the club in 2016 and 2017, but is expected to report to GM Brian Cashman this season. He will be joined by former players Reggie Jackson, Hideki Matsui and Nick Swisher.

“These are exciting times for the New York Yankees, and I do not take this opportunity for granted,” Rodriguez said in a statement Sunday. “I am genuinely thankful for the trust the organization has placed in me, and I am looking forward to lending whatever support or expertise is needed of me. I continue to cherish The Pinstripes, the fans and my involvement with the Steinbrenner family, Brian Cashman, and his world-class staff.”

In addition to his new responsibilities with the team, Rodriguez will join the Sunday Night Baseball crew at ESPN and continue his work as an analyst for FOX Sports. He’s expected to make an appearance during spring training sometime this month, though an official date has yet to be announced.

Report: Blue Jays sign Seung-hwan Oh

By Bill BaerFeb 26, 2018, 5:35 PM EST
Robert Murray of FanRag Sports reported late Sunday night that the Blue Jays signed reliever Seung-hwan Oh.  Sportsnet’s BenNicholson-Smith also reported last night that the deal is a one-year pact worth $2 million with a 2019 vesting option. The Blue Jays still haven’t announced the deal but Oh passed his physical, Nicholson-Smith reports, so an announcement should come rather soon.

The Rangers had agreed to a contract with Oh earlier this month, but the club took an issue with his MRI results and voided the deal on February 17.

Oh, 35, impressed in his first season in the majors two seasons ago, finishing with a 1.92 ERA and a 103/18 K/BB ratio over 79 2/3 innings. However, he struggled a bit last year, compiling a 4.10 ERA with a 54/15 K/BB ratio in 59 1/3 innings.

The Jays already have Roberto Osuna in the closer’s role. Oh will likely help bridge the gap to him in the seventh and eighth innings.