Aaron Nola will start Opening Day for the Phillies

By Bill BaerFeb 25, 2018, 5:10 PM EST
Phillies manager Gabe Kapler has named Aaron Nola the Opening Day starter, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. The Phillies open the season on March 29 in Atlanta against the Braves.

Nola, 24, had an impressive 2017 campaign, finishing with a 3.54 ERA and a 184/49 K/BB ratio across 168 innings. Thus far, he has lived up to the billing when the Phillies selected him in the first round — seventh overall — of the 2014 draft.

This will be Nola’s first Opening Day start. He was a bit of a no-brainer for the Opening Day honor as the other members of the starting rotation — including Jerad Eickhoff, Vince Velasquez, and Nick Pivetta — have had inconsistent results to date.

Report: Reds sign Ben Revere

By Bill BaerFeb 25, 2018, 7:04 PM EST
The Reds have signed outfielder Ben Revere to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports. Revere is expected to take home a salary between $1 million and $1.5 million if he makes the major league roster, Heyman adds.

Revere, 29, spent last season with the Angels. He batted a light .275/.308/.344 in 308 plate appearances. Revere does have some speed as he stole 21 bases last year.

Revere will try to earn a spot on the roster as a backup outfielder. The Reds’ starting spots are spoken for with Adam Duvall, Billy Hamilton, and Scott Schebler.