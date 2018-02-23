Reminder: there are still over 60 free agents out there

Spring training games are starting today. Once they get going, teams begin to cut down players, ever so slowly, as they approach opening day.
In the meantime, there are over 60 free agents still looking for work. All of them are listed below.
Most of them, because of that cut down dynamic, are going to find it even harder to find a job given that teams are firing, not hiring. Some of them — the good ones, such as Jake Arrieta, Greg Holland, Lance Lynn and the like — will eventually find work, one presumes, meaning that guys in camps right now can play as well as they ever have only to find that they’ve been made redundant by a late free agent signing.
Not the greatest dynamic for everyone involved, but that’s where we are at the moment.
If you’re hiring:
Arismendy Alcantara 2B
Pedro Alvarez 1B/DH
Brett Anderson SP
Jake Arrieta SP
Mike Aviles SS
Erick Aybar SS
Andrew Bailey RP
Jose Bautista RF
Matt Belisle RP
Joe Blanton RP
Blaine Boyer RP
Clay Buchholz SP
Melky Cabrera LF
Trevor Cahill SP
Tyler Clippard RP
Alex Cobb SP
Alejandro De Aza RF
R.A. Dickey SP
Stephen Drew SS
Lucas Duda 1B
Yunel Escobar 3B
Andre Ethier RF
Scott Feldman SP
Matt Garza SP
Carlos Gonzalez RF
A.J. Griffin SP
Jason Grilli RP
Franklin Gutierrez LF
J.J. Hardy SS
Jeremy Hellickson SP
Greg Holland RP
Matt Holliday DH
John Jaso RF
Jon Jay LF
Ubaldo Jimenez SP
John Lackey SP
Adam Lind 1B
Francisco Liriano RP
Jonathan Lucroy C
Lance Lynn SP
Cameron Maybin CF
Logan Morrison 1B
Michael Morse 1B
Jason Motte RP
Mike Moustakas 3B
Mike Napoli 1B
Ricky Nolasco SP
Mike Pelfrey SP
Oliver Perez RP
Brandon Phillips 2B
Zach Putnam RP
Ben Revere LF
Mark Reynolds 1B
Trevor Rosenthal RP
Robbie Ross Jr. RP
Carlos Ruiz C
Michael Saunders RF
Seth Smith RF
Geovany Soto C
Drew Storen RP
Huston Street RP
Ichiro Suzuki RF
Koji Uehara RP
Danny Valencia 1B
Neil Walker 2B
Jayson Werth LF