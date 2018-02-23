Reminder: there are still over 60 free agents out there

Spring training games are starting today. Once they get going, teams begin to cut down players, ever so slowly, as they approach opening day.

In the meantime, there are over 60 free agents still looking for work. All of them are listed below.

Most of them, because of that cut down dynamic, are going to find it even harder to find a job given that teams are firing, not hiring. Some of them — the good ones, such as Jake Arrieta, Greg Holland, Lance Lynn and the like — will eventually find work, one presumes, meaning that guys in camps right now can play as well as they ever have only to find that they’ve been made redundant by a late free agent signing.

Not the greatest dynamic for everyone involved, but that’s where we are at the moment.

If you’re hiring:

Arismendy Alcantara 2B

Pedro Alvarez 1B/DH

Brett Anderson SP

Jake Arrieta SP

Mike Aviles SS

Erick Aybar SS

Andrew Bailey RP

Jose Bautista RF

Matt Belisle RP

Joe Blanton RP

Blaine Boyer RP

Clay Buchholz SP

Melky Cabrera LF

Trevor Cahill SP

Tyler Clippard RP

Alex Cobb SP

Alejandro De Aza RF

R.A. Dickey SP

Stephen Drew SS

Lucas Duda 1B

Yunel Escobar 3B

Andre Ethier RF

Scott Feldman SP

Matt Garza SP

Carlos Gonzalez RF

A.J. Griffin SP

Jason Grilli RP

Franklin Gutierrez LF

J.J. Hardy SS

Jeremy Hellickson SP

Greg Holland RP

Matt Holliday DH

John Jaso RF

Jon Jay LF

Ubaldo Jimenez SP

John Lackey SP

Adam Lind 1B

Francisco Liriano RP

Jonathan Lucroy C

Lance Lynn SP

Cameron Maybin CF

Logan Morrison 1B

Michael Morse 1B

Jason Motte RP

Mike Moustakas 3B

Mike Napoli 1B

Ricky Nolasco SP

Mike Pelfrey SP

Oliver Perez RP

Brandon Phillips 2B

Zach Putnam RP

Ben Revere LF

Mark Reynolds 1B

Trevor Rosenthal RP

Robbie Ross Jr. RP

Carlos Ruiz C

Michael Saunders RF

Seth Smith RF

Geovany Soto C

Drew Storen RP

Huston Street RP

Ichiro Suzuki RF

Koji Uehara RP

Danny Valencia 1B

Neil Walker 2B

Jayson Werth LF

