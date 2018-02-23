Brent Honeywell needs Tommy John surgery

Yesterday, when Rays top prospect Brent Honeywell left a live BP session with an apparent injury, it was understandable to fear the worst. Today the worst has come to pass: Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports that Honeywell has a torn UCL and Tommy John surgery has been recommended.
The recovery time, as everyone knows by now, is roughly a year, give or take, which means that, assuming no complications, Honeywell will likely just be easing back into regular work next spring training. As we noted yesterday, Honeywell was slated to make his major league debut early this season. Now he will not pitch until some time after the beginning of the 2019 season.
Last year Honeywell posted a 3.49 ERA and 172/35 K/BB ratio in 136. innings in 26 starts between Double-A Montgomery and Triple-A Durham.
There were a few exhibitions against college teams yesterday but today the Grapefruit League and Cactus League schedules begin in earnest, with big league teams, more or less, facing big league team, more or less.
The baseball will look like baseball, but the teams will be wearing different caps today: black caps with the maroon “SD” of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 people were killed in a mass shooting on February 14.
All teams and umpire crews will wear the caps pre-game, and they have the option to wear the caps during the games. The only two teams not playing today — the Royals and Rangers — will wear them tomorrow.
After the games players will sign the caps and they will be auctioned off to raise money for the Broward Education Foundation, which benefits the official Stoneman Douglas Victims’ Fund.
