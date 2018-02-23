Brent Honeywell needs Tommy John surgery

Yesterday, when Rays top prospect Brent Honeywell left a live BP session with an apparent injury, it was understandable to fear the worst. Today the worst has come to pass: Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports that Honeywell has a torn UCL and Tommy John surgery has been recommended.

The recovery time, as everyone knows by now, is roughly a year, give or take, which means that, assuming no complications, Honeywell will likely just be easing back into regular work next spring training. As we noted yesterday, Honeywell was slated to make his major league debut early this season. Now he will not pitch until some time after the beginning of the 2019 season.

Last year Honeywell posted a 3.49 ERA and 172/35 K/BB ratio in 136. innings in 26 starts between Double-A Montgomery and Triple-A Durham.

