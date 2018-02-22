Video: Troy Tulowitzki plays along with a photographer who thought he was a pitcher

Thursday marked photo day for the Blue Jays. There are always some oddities, usually when the players create fun for themselves. This time, the fun happened when a photographer mistook shortstop Troy Tulowitzki for a pitcher. Tulowitzki rolled with it and followed the photographer’s instructions to pose like a pitcher.
Hazel Mae has the hilarious video:
Hitters, of course, typically pose with a bat over their shoulder. Pitchers typically have their hand in their glove, sometimes leaning forward as if receiving the signs from their catcher.
Tulowitzki has exclusively played shortstop during his 12-year career in the majors, but perhaps one day he’ll step on the mound and be able to call himself a pitcher.
Last week, the Miami-Dade County government filed a lawsuit against former Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria seeking to recoup proceeds from the sale of the team last October. The lawsuit arose out of an agreement between Loria and Miami-Dade in which, in exchange for them paying for most of the cost of the Marlins new stadium, Miami-Dade would get a cut of the profits if and when Loria sold the team.
Loria, quite questionably, claimed that he made no money on the sale of the club and that, therefore, he didn’t have to may the government anything. Loria bought the team for $158 million and sold it for $1.2 billion, so if you’re going to believe him, you have to believe that there were A LOT of service and convenience charges on that sale. I suppose crazier things have happened — some accountants claims “Star Wars” still hasn’t turned a profit depending on who is owed a cut of the profits — but it’s a pretty sketchy claim.
The first preliminary ruling in the case came down today, and the court sided with Miami-Dade, ruling that Loria breached the agreement insofar as he did not hand over a sufficiently documented justification to Miami-Dade to support his claim of zero profits from the sale. Rather, he just turned over a relatively detail-free five-page summary. That matters, obviously, because Miami-Dade can’t easily rebut Loria’s claim of no profits if he’s not explaining how the deal broke down for him in sufficient detail.
That ruling does not end the case, but it does provide Miami-Dade with more time to build its claim against Loria, which would’ve had a rapidly approaching deadline if Loria had complied with his responsibilities to document his profits, or lack thereof.
Put more simply: Loria was trying to pull a fast one, and the court was not having it. Shocker.