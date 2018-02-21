Getty Images

Marlins sign Cameron Maybin

By Craig CalcaterraFeb 21, 2018, 9:09 AM EST
Tim Healey of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports that the Marlins have signed free agent outfielder Cameron Maybin.

Maybin spent the 2017 season with the Angels and Astros, putting up a line of .228/.318/.365 in 450 plate appearances and appearing at least briefly in the World Series for Houston. That’s not the greatest batting line in the world, but he stole 33 bases in 114 games, so he has his value. Maybe more to fantasy players than a real baseball team, but the fact remains that if you don’t have three guys in the outfield, you’re gonna give up a lot of triples. Maybin will definitely be one of the guys in the outfield, at least part of the time.

This will be Maybin’s second tour of duty with the Marlins, having first come to them in 2007 in the famous — infamous, if you’re a Marlins fan — Miguel Cabrera trade. Maybin spent three seasons with the Marlins in that go-around.

Astros prospect Forrest Whitley suspended 50 games for a drug of abuse

By Craig CalcaterraFeb 21, 2018, 11:08 AM EST
One of baseball’s top prospects, Forrrest Whitley of the Houston Astros, has been suspended for 50 games for testing positive for “a drug of abuse.”

Whitley, 20, was the Astros’ first round pick in 2016. He’s a right-hander who posted a 2.83 ERA with 143 strikeouts in 92.1 innings across three different levels of the Astros’ minor league system in 2017. He finished the year at Double-A Corpus Christi and appeared to be on track to make his major league debut at some point this season. He’s a consensus top-10 prospect in all of Major League Baseball.

No word on what the drug was for which he tested positive, but this is likely to delay his arrival in the bigs.