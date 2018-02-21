Colby Rasmus signs a minor league deal with the Orioles

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports that Colby Rasmus has agreed to a minor league deal with the Baltimore Orioles.
Rasmus, 31, played only 37 games with the Rays last year. The reason: the previous offseason he underwent surgery to repair his left hip labrum and his core muscle, and the hip continued to bother him throughout spring training. He began the season on the disabled list and made his debut on May 2, hitting .281/.318/.579 in 129 plate appearances before going back on the DL June 23. He’d never return, “stepping away” from the game in the words of the club, which placed him on the restricted list for the remainder of the season.
One of baseball’s top prospects, Forrrest Whitley of the Houston Astros, has been suspended for 50 games for a positive drug test.*
Whitley, 20, was the Astros’ first round pick in 2016. He’s a right-hander who posted a 2.83 ERA with 143 strikeouts in 92.1 innings across three different levels of the Astros’ minor league system in 2017. He finished the year at Double-A Corpus Christi and appeared to be on track to make his major league debut at some point this season. He’s a consensus top-10 prospect in all of Major League Baseball.
No word on what the drug was for which he tested positive, but this is likely to delay his arrival in the bigs.
*This initially read “for a drug of abuse,” which a reporter had tweeted. The official MLB press release did not specify the drug, however, or say “drug of abuse.” Normally, a PED suspension states the substance found, and “drug of abuse” suspensions do not. As such, it’s unclear at present what Whitley tested positive for.