Report: Diamondbacks acquire Steven Souza from Rays; Yankees land Brandon Drury

By Bill BaerFeb 20, 2018, 6:30 PM EST
Update (6:35 PM ET): This is a three-team deal also involving the Diamondbacks, per Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic. The Diamondbacks will receive outfielder Steven Souza from the Rays and second baseman Brandon Drury will head to the Yankees. Lefty reliever Anthony Banda will go to the Rays, Piecoro adds. The Diamondbacks will also receive prospect Taylor Widener from the Yankees, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post. MLB.com’s Steve Gilbert adds that the Rays will get two players to be named later from the D-Backs.

Souza, 28, is earning $3.55 million in his first of three years of arbitration eligibility, so the Rays are presumably saving money in moving him. Last season, Souza hit a productive .239/.351/.459 with 30 home runs, 78 RBI, 78 runs scored, and 16 stolen bases in 617 plate appearances. Souza’s arrival almost certainly pushes Yasmany Tomas out of a starting gig.

Drury, 25, has played a handful of positions in his brief major league career. Last year, he played second base in Arizona, batting .267/.317/.447 with 13 home runs and 63 RBI in 480 PA.

Banda, 24, made his major league debut last season, posting an ugly 5.96 ERA with a 25/10 K/BB ratio in 25 2/3 innings. The peripherals suggest he pitched better than his ERA indicated.

Widener, 23, was selected by the Yankees in the 12th round of the 2016 draft. This past season with High-A Tampa, he pitched 119 1/3 innings and posted a 3.39 ERA with a 129/50 K/BB ratio. MLB Pipeline rated Widener as the 14th-best prospect in the Yankees’ system.

Robert Murray of FanRag Sports reports that the Rays will acquire second base prospect Nick Solak from the Yankees. The Yankees’ return is presently not known.

Solak, 23, was selected by the Yankees in the second round of the 2016 draft. He spent last season between High-A Tampa and Double-A Trenton, hitting a combined .297/.384/.452 with 12 home runs, 53 RBI, 72 runs scored, and 14 stolen bases.

MLB Pipeline ranked Solak as the eighth-best prospect in the Yankees’ system and the fifth-best second base prospect in baseball, praising him for his ability to hit line drives as well as his speed.

Did Ron Fowler throw Wil Myers under the bus?

By Bill BaerFeb 20, 2018, 5:10 PM EST
Padres owner Ron Fowler may have thrown outfielder and former first baseman Wil Myers under the bus in praising new first baseman Eric Hosmer‘s ability to be the “franchise face.” Per ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick, Fowler said, “We’re hoping Eric is that guy. Myers has a lot of qualities, but he frankly does not want to be the leader in the clubhouse. That’s just not in his DNA. If there was a player who was more positive about us going after Eric than Myers, I don’t know who it would be.”

Fowler continued, “Eric will protect him in the lineup, first of all. And he’ll take more of a leadership position, which is more natural for him in the clubhouse than it was for Myers.”

My instinct upon reading the quote was to give Fowler the benefit of the doubt, since what owner would throw his own players under the bus unprovoked like that? But as Chris Cwik of Yahoo Sports reminded me on Twitter, Fowler threw his players under the bus back in June 2016 when the club was floundering. Fowler called his team a “miserable failure” and “an embarrassment.” He specifically called out James Shields, who at the time had just given up 10 runs in 2 2/3 innings to the Mariners. Fowler said, “To have a starter like Shields perform as poorly as he did yesterday is an embarrassment to the team, an embarrassment to him.”

In a town hall-style meeting with ticketholders at Petco Park two months later, Fowler said, “I’ll be damned if we’re going to pay high-priced talent to sit on their butts and not perform.” Talking about some of the players the club had recently traded (including Shields), Fowler added, “Most of ’em are gone, thank God.”

With that context, it’s hard to give Fowler the benefit of the doubt here. It’s still possible that Myers told Fowler or someone else in the organization that he had no interest in wanting to be the face of the franchise and a leader in the clubhouse. But if that happens to be the case, it’s also something Myers probably wouldn’t want to be made public.

We will likely get some clarification on the matter at some point in the near future. For now, it’s not a good look for Fowler.