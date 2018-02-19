Report: Tim Lincecum has guaranteed contract offer

Grant Brisbee of SB Nation reports that Tim Lincecum, who many speculated would have to accept a minor league deal after his year away from the game, has a guaranteed contract offer.
While Brisbee is best known for covering the Giants, he says that the Giants are not the team that has made Lincecum the offer. In his article Brisbee speculates as to who it may be. Possibly the Padres, for whom Lincecum could be seen as a reasonable upgrade. Or, possibly, a non-west coast team with which the west coast-residing Lincecum would prefer not to sign, but whose representatives could be leaking in order to inspire a west coast team to match with a guaranteed offer of their own. His speculations seem pretty reasonable.
Either way, if Lincecum gets a guaranteed deal before Jake Arrieta and Lance Lynn, the offseason will be even weirder than it already was.
Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith reports that the Blue Jays and third baseman Josh Donaldson are tabling extension talks as the two sides weren’t able to build any momentum towards agreement on a new contract.
Donaldson said, “We’re not quite there. That, to me, right now is not the major focus and I’m turning the page.” He added, “I want to play this season and really focus on winning games because, ultimately, our goal is to win a World Series and I don’t want to hinder that at all.” Donaldson also said he expects to hit free agency.
The 32-year-old avoided arbitration with the Blue Jays last month, agreeing on a $23 million salary for the 2018 season. He’s a free agent at season’s end. Last year, the three-time All-Star hit .270/.385/.559 with 33 home runs, 78 RBI, and 65 runs scored in 496 plate appearances. Donaldson missed six weeks in the first half with a calf injury, but was able to return and post terrific numbers, so his health — at least that aspect of it — shouldn’t be a concern going into spring training.
If Donaldson does reach free agency, he’ll join a star-studded group that will likely also include Bryce Harper, Manny Machado, Charlie Blackmon, and A.J. Pollock.