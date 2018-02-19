Tim Lincecum has a guaranteed offer from . . . someone

Grant Brisbee of SB Nation reports that Tim Lincecum, who many speculated would have to accept a minor league deal after his year away from the game, has a guaranteed contract offer.

While Brisbee is best known for covering the Giants, he says that the Giants are not the team that has made Lincecum the offer. In his article Brisbee speculates as to who it may be. Possibly the Padres, for whom Lincecum could be seen as a reasonable upgrade. Or, possibly, a non-west coast team with which the west coast-residing Lincecum would prefer not to sign, but whose representatives could be leaking in order to inspire a west coast team to match with a guaranteed offer of their own. His speculations seem pretty reasonable.

Either way, if Lincecum gets a guaranteed deal before Jake Arrieta and Lance Lynn, the offseason will be even weirder than it already was.

Follow @craigcalcaterra