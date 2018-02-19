Chris Tillman returns to the Orioles on a one-year deal

Chris Tillman is returning to the Orioles on a one-year, $3 million deal. Jon Heyman was the first to report the deal. Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com says that Tillman chose the Orioles over accepting minor league offers with the Tigers or Blue Jays.

Tillman, 29, has spent his entire major league career in Baltimore. After posting career-high numbers in 2016, he was awful in 2017 and missed nearly six weeks with recurring right shoulder inflammation. He finished the season with a 7.84 ERA, 2.3 BB/9 and 4.9 SO/9 over 93 innings.

Nevertheless, the Orioles are thin on pitching, so he’ll likely join Kevin Gausman, Dylan Bundy, and Andrew Cashner in the O’s rotation.

