Chris Tillman returns to the Orioles on a one-year deal

Chris Tillman is returning to the Orioles on a one-year, $3 million deal. Jon Heyman was the first to report the deal. Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com says that Tillman chose the Orioles over accepting minor league offers with the Tigers or Blue Jays.
Tillman, 29, has spent his entire major league career in Baltimore. After posting career-high numbers in 2016, he was awful in 2017 and missed nearly six weeks with recurring right shoulder inflammation. He finished the season with a 7.84 ERA, 2.3 BB/9 and 4.9 SO/9 over 93 innings.
Nevertheless, the Orioles are thin on pitching, so he’ll likely join Kevin Gausman, Dylan Bundy, and Andrew Cashner in the O’s rotation.
Grant Brisbee of SB Nation reports that Tim Lincecum, who many speculated would have to accept a minor league deal after his year away from the game, has a guaranteed contract offer.
While Brisbee is best known for covering the Giants, he says that the Giants are not the team that has made Lincecum the offer. In his article Brisbee speculates as to who it may be. Possibly the Padres, for whom Lincecum could be seen as a reasonable upgrade. Or, possibly, a non-west coast team with which the west coast-residing Lincecum would prefer not to sign, but whose representatives could be leaking in order to inspire a west coast team to match with a guaranteed offer of their own. His speculations seem pretty reasonable.
Either way, if Lincecum gets a guaranteed deal before Jake Arrieta and Lance Lynn, the offseason will be even weirder than it already was.