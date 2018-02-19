Chris Tillman returns to Orioles on one-year deal

Chris Tillman is returning to the Orioles on a one-year, $3 million deal. Jon Heyman was the first to report the deal. Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com says that Tillman chose the Orioles over accepting minor league offers with the Tigers or Blue Jays.
Tillman, 29, has spent his entire major league career in Baltimore. After posting career-high numbers in 2016, he was awful in 2017 and missed nearly six weeks with recurring right shoulder inflammation. He finished the season with a 7.84 ERA, 2.3 BB/9 and 4.9 SO/9 over 93 innings.
Nevertheless, the Orioles are thin on pitching, so he’ll likely join Kevin Gausman, Dylan Bundy, and Andrew Cashner in the O’s rotation.
Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith reports that the Blue Jays and third baseman Josh Donaldson are tabling extension talks as the two sides weren’t able to build any momentum towards agreement on a new contract.
Donaldson said, “We’re not quite there. That, to me, right now is not the major focus and I’m turning the page.” He added, “I want to play this season and really focus on winning games because, ultimately, our goal is to win a World Series and I don’t want to hinder that at all.” Donaldson also said he expects to hit free agency.
The 32-year-old avoided arbitration with the Blue Jays last month, agreeing on a $23 million salary for the 2018 season. He’s a free agent at season’s end. Last year, the three-time All-Star hit .270/.385/.559 with 33 home runs, 78 RBI, and 65 runs scored in 496 plate appearances. Donaldson missed six weeks in the first half with a calf injury, but was able to return and post terrific numbers, so his health — at least that aspect of it — shouldn’t be a concern going into spring training.
If Donaldson does reach free agency, he’ll join a star-studded group that will likely also include Bryce Harper, Manny Machado, Charlie Blackmon, and A.J. Pollock.