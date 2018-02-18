Report: Braves nearing deal with Peter Moylan

The Braves are close to an agreement with free agent reliever Peter Moylan, MLB.com’s Mark Bowman writes. Terms of the deal are not yet known, though anything greater than a one-year contract would be surprising.

This figures to be Moylan’s third run with the Braves. The 39-year-old right-hander completed a two-year gig with the Royals in 2017, during which he put up a 3.49 ERA, 3.8 BB/9 and 7.0 SO/9 in a league-leading 79 appearances and 59 1/3 innings. While he hasn’t looked dominant at any point in his career, he showed promise after recovering from back surgery and two Tommy John surgeries and could provide some veteran support to a bullpen that ranked 27th among its major league peers last year.

The Braves have been linked to Moylan since November, but they’re not the only ones still in play for his services. Bowman adds that the Royals have continued to show interest in the veteran righty, though they don’t appear close to arranging a deal.