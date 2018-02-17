Scooter Gennett wins arbitration case against Reds

The Reds lost their first arbitration case of the offseason, per a report from Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports. Second baseman Scooter Gennett was awarded the $5.7 million salary figure he was seeking from the team, a $600,000 bump over the $5.1 million they countered with last month.
Gennett, 27, is coming off of a career-best performance in 2017. After getting claimed off of waivers by the Reds last March, he broke out with an impressive .295/.342/.531 batting line, 27 home runs and 2.4 fWAR in 497 plate appearances. By season’s end, he ranked among the top five most productive second basemen in the National League (and 12th overall). He’s currently set to remain under team control through 2019.
Gennett was only the second Reds player to go to an arbitration hearing this winter. Fellow infielder Eugenio Suarez was defeated in arbitration last week and stands to make just $3.75 million compared to the $4.2 million he filed for in January. All 22 arbitration cases have now been resolved. Twelve were decided in favor of the players.
Free agent left-hander Tony Watson has reportedly agreed to terms with the Giants, FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman announced late Friday night. While the deal has not been confirmed by the team, it’s believed to be a two-year agreement with incentives and a player option (with additional incentives) for a third year. Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle adds that the deal guarantees Watson something “in the neighborhood of $7 million,” though the exact figure has yet to be disclosed. More importantly, the contract isn’t expected to push the Giants over the $197 million luxury tax threshold.
Watson, 32, capped a seven-year run with the Pirates in 2017 after being dealt to the Dodgers at the trade deadline. The lefty reliever earned a combined 3.38 ERA, 2.7 BB/9 and 7.2 SO/9 in 66 2/3 innings with the two clubs. He also produced 10 saves with the Pirates after beginning the season in the closer role, though some midseason struggles led to his eventual demotion.
The Giants have been in sore need of healthy, productive relievers after a disastrous 2017 campaign, one in which highly-touted closer Mark Melancon succumbed to a lingering forearm strain and the bullpen stumbled to a 25th-best ranking in the league with a cumulative 4.34 ERA and 1.5 fWAR. Granted, Watson is several years removed from the lights-out, sub-2.00 ERA performance that merited All-Star billing back in 2014, but he still figures to be a valuable addition to a team hoping to contend again in 2018.