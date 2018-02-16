Getty Images

Yankees prospect Thairo Estrada was shot in the hip in late January

By Craig CalcaterraFeb 16, 2018, 12:57 PM EST
10 Comments

Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced this afternoon that Yankees infield prospect Thairo Estrada was shot in the hip during a robbery attempt in his native Venezuela at the end of January.

The good news: Estrada is in Tampa at Yankees camp and is recovering OK. He’s expected to be fully recovered soon and is expected to play the bulk of the season.

Estrada, who will turn 22 last week, has been in the Yankees organization since he was 16. Last year he took a big step forward, though, appearing for a time in Yankees major league camp and then having a fine season at Double-A Trenton, hitting .301/.353/.392 in 122 games, showing excellent plate discipline for a guy who is younger than most of his league, and making the Eastern League All-Star team.

Here’s hoping Estrada makes a speedy recovery.

Mets to sign Jason Vargas

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraFeb 16, 2018, 10:52 AM EST
8 Comments

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that the Mets and Jason Vargas have agreed to terms on a contract. It’s a two-year deal worth $16 million with an option for 2020, reports Jerry Crasnick of ESPN. The pact is pending a physical.

Vargas led the AL in wins with 18 and made the All-Star Game last year. After the break, however, he was a disaster. He went 12-3 with a 2.62 ERA before the break and 6-8 with a 6.38 ERA from mid-July through the end of the season. It was a lot of smoke and mirrors for him in the first half, basically. His peripherals were not pretty.

Still, he’s an arm. A pretty durable one before his injury-plagued 2015-16 and after it as well. The Mets know better than anyone that you can’t have enough starters around.