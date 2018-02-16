Yankees prospect Thairo Estrada was shot in the hip in late January

Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced this afternoon that Yankees infield prospect Thairo Estrada was shot in the hip during a robbery attempt in his native Venezuela at the end of January.

The good news: Estrada is in Tampa at Yankees camp and is recovering OK. He’s expected to be fully recovered soon and is expected to play the bulk of the season.

Estrada, who will turn 22 last week, has been in the Yankees organization since he was 16. Last year he took a big step forward, though, appearing for a time in Yankees major league camp and then having a fine season at Double-A Trenton, hitting .301/.353/.392 in 122 games, showing excellent plate discipline for a guy who is younger than most of his league, and making the Eastern League All-Star team.

Here’s hoping Estrada makes a speedy recovery.

