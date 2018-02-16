Tim Lincecum’s fastball clocked at 93 m.p.h. during scouting showcase

Yesterday Tim Lincecum held his much awaited showcase, throwing 25 pitches for 20 scouts representing 15 major league teams. By all accounts, it went well.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports that scouts walked away impressed, with most saying Lincecum was hitting 90-92 on the gun, and one saying he had Lincecum at 93. When Lincecum last pitched in the bigs, in 2016, he was barely touching the high-80s. Feinsand says the scouts were greatly impressed with Lincecum’s physical shape, calling him “ripped.”
One source told Feinsand that Lincecum “was probably a little better than I expected him to be,” and that “he’ll definitely get a job, there’s no doubt about that.” Likely a minor league deal, but definitely an invite to a camp.
Lincecum hasn’t pitched since 2016 and even then he didn’t pitch well, going 2-6 with a 9.16 ERA, 5.4 BB/9 and 7.5 SO/9 over 38.1 innings with the Angels. A chronic hip injury hampered him in his final few years in the bigs, but scouts told Feinsand yesterday that there was no obvious sign of the injury now.
As someone who enjoyed Lincecum more than almost any other pitcher when he was in his prime, I hope he does get another chance. As someone who had a very hard time watching the once-great Lincecum struggle in his final few years, I hope that, if he does, he still has something left in the tank.
In a move that should surprise no one, least of all Loria himself, the Miami-Dade County government has opened a lawsuit against former Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria as they seek to recoup proceeds from the sale of the team last October. The full scoop is over on the Miami Herald, where Doug Hanks writes that the suit names both Loria and the current Marlins franchise as defendants.
According to a separate statement released by the team on Friday, however, the beef only appears to be between the county and Loria:
This claim has absolutely nothing to do with this ownership group. This County City equity payment is 100% an obligation of the previous ownership and it was specifically excluded as part of our purchase of the team. We expect the previous ownership and the County to resolve this dispute in an expeditious manner.
Earlier this month, Loria’s lawyers claimed (rather dubiously) that he came away from the $1.2 billion sale of the team with a $141 million loss, effectively cheating the county out of the profits they’re entitled to under an agreement struck by the two parties back in 2009. Now, the county claims the former owner’s attorneys and accountants delivered insufficient records of transactions, loans and payouts that reportedly factored into those profit calculations, calling it “unsupported, self-serving, and fuzzy math” that provided “a sufficient basis to deceive the public.”
While the county has not named a specific dollar amount in the suit, they will seek a jury trial. Hanks adds that city manager Emilio Gonzalez expects the city open a separate suit against Loria later this year as well.