Tim Lincecum’s fastball clocked at 93 m.p.h. during his scouting showcase

Yesterday Tim Lincecum held his much awaited showcase, throwing 25 pitches for 20 scouts representing 15 major league teams. By all accounts, it went well.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports that scouts walked away impressed, with most saying Lincecum was hitting 90-92 on the gun, and one saying he had Lincecum at 93. When Lincecum last pitched in the bigs, in 2016, he was barely touching the high-80s. Feinsand says the scouts were greatly impressed with Lincecum’s physical shape, calling him “ripped.”

One source told Feinsand that Lincecum “was probably a little better than I expected him to be,” and that “he’ll definitely get a job, there’s no doubt about that.” Likely a minor league deal, but definitely an invite to a camp.

Lincecum hasn’t pitched since 2016 and even then he didn’t pitch well, going 2-6 with a 9.16 ERA, 5.4 BB/9 and 7.5 SO/9 over 38.1 innings with the Angels. A chronic hip injury hampered him in his final few years in the bigs, but scouts told Feinsand yesterday that there was no obvious sign of the injury now.

As someone who enjoyed Lincecum more than almost any other pitcher when he was in his prime, I hope he does get another chance. As someone who had a very hard time watching the once-great Lincecum struggle in his final few years, I hope that, if he does, he still has something left in the tank.

