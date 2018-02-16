Rangers sign Edinson Volquez to two-year minor league contract

The Texas Rangers have signed Edinson Volquez to a two year minor league contract.

That’s a somewhat odd thing to do, but it makes sense in Volquez’s situation: he underwent Tommy John surgery in August and will miss almost all of this year as he’s rehabbing. He’s still being paid $13 million by the Miami Marlins for 2018, so the Rangers get an almost free year of him for his rehab and then an extraordinarily inexpensive year of him in 2019. Specifically, $2 million if he makes the big league club. If he doesn’t come back the way they’d like to see, they can simply let him go since he’ll be on a minor league deal.

Volquez’s injury-aborted 2017 campaign featured a 4.19 ERA and an 81/53 K/BB ratio in 92 1/3 innings across 17 starts, including a no-hitter against the Diamondbacks in June.

Volquez, as you may remember, came up with the Rangers in 2005 and was traded to the Cincinnati Reds before the 2008 season for Josh Hamilton. Happy homecoming, Edinson.

