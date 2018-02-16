Rangers sign Edinson Volquez to two-year minor league contract

The Texas Rangers have signed Edinson Volquez to a two year minor league contract.
That’s a somewhat odd thing to do, but it makes sense in Volquez’s situation: he underwent Tommy John surgery in August and will miss almost all of this year as he’s rehabbing. He’s still being paid $13 million by the Miami Marlins for 2018, so the Rangers get an almost free year of him for his rehab and then an extraordinarily inexpensive year of him in 2019. Specifically, $2 million if he makes the big league club. If he doesn’t come back the way they’d like to see, they can simply let him go since he’ll be on a minor league deal.
Volquez’s injury-aborted 2017 campaign featured a 4.19 ERA and an 81/53 K/BB ratio in 92 1/3 innings across 17 starts, including a no-hitter against the Diamondbacks in June.
Volquez, as you may remember, came up with the Rangers in 2005 and was traded to the Cincinnati Reds before the 2008 season for Josh Hamilton. Happy homecoming, Edinson.
In a move that should surprise no one, least of all Loria himself, the Miami-Dade County government has opened a lawsuit against former Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria as they seek to recoup proceeds from the sale of the team last October. The full scoop is over on the Miami Herald, where Doug Hanks writes that the suit names both Loria and the current Marlins franchise as defendants.
According to a separate statement released by the team on Friday, however, the beef only appears to be between the county and Loria:
This claim has absolutely nothing to do with this ownership group. This County City equity payment is 100% an obligation of the previous ownership and it was specifically excluded as part of our purchase of the team. We expect the previous ownership and the County to resolve this dispute in an expeditious manner.
Earlier this month, Loria’s lawyers claimed (rather dubiously) that he came away from the $1.2 billion sale of the team with a $141 million loss, effectively cheating the county out of the profits they’re entitled to under an agreement struck by the two parties back in 2009. Now, the county claims the former owner’s attorneys and accountants delivered insufficient records of transactions, loans and payouts that reportedly factored into those profit calculations, calling it “unsupported, self-serving, and fuzzy math” that provided “a sufficient basis to deceive the public.”
While the county has not named a specific dollar amount in the suit, they will seek a jury trial. Hanks adds that city manager Emilio Gonzalez expects the city open a separate suit against Loria later this year as well.