Getty Images

David Freese thinks Pirates are not trying hard enough to win

Associated PressFeb 16, 2018, 4:34 PM EST
Leave a comment

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) David Freese thinks the Pittsburgh Pirates are not trying hard enough to win.

“The last two years, we didn’t do as well as we could have because of our environment. That’s what I think,” the third baseman said Friday after reporting to spring training. “I walk in every day, and the demand to win just hasn’t been in the air. That’s what you need.”

Deciding to rebuild, the Pirates traded center fielder Andrew McCutchen, the 2013 NL MVP, to San Francisco and dealt right-hander Gerrit Cole, a 19-game winner in 2015, to Houston.

Freese joined the Pirates during spring training in 2016, agreeing to a $3 million, one-year contra ct, then reached an $11 million deal that August covering 2017 and 2018. The Pirates had ended a streak of 20 straight losing seasons, the longest stretch of futility in major North American professional sports history, and reached the playoffs each year from 2013-15. But they dropped to 78-83 in 2016 and 75-87 last year.

At the same time, the Penguins have won back-to-back Stanley Cup championships and the Steelers have reached the NFL playoffs for four straight years.

Freese said he does not understand why Pirates owner Bob Nutting does not try to keep pace.

“You look at Steelers and the Penguins then you’ve got the Pirates,” Freese said. “If I’m handling the situation, I’d be losing sleep trying to compete those other two teams. To have all three teams in a city like Pittsburgh on top of each league, that would be incredible.”

The Chicago Cubs won their second straight NL Central title last year and division rival Milwaukee added free agent center fielder Lorenzo Cain and acquired left fielder Christian Yelich from Miami. Pittsburgh’s only addition from among the major league free agents is outfielder Daniel Nava, in camp with a minor league deal.

“You’ve got to start from the ground up,” Freese said. “If you don’t have the accountability and the demand to win, what’s the point in doing anything else?”

Following the departures of Cole and McCutchen, All-Star second baseman Josh Harrison asked the Pirates to trade him if they did not plan to contend this season.

Freese wants to stay yet admires Harrison’s stance.

“It’s just somebody being real,” Freese said. “He’s at the top of my list as far as (being) a guy who plays as hard as anybody. He has a right to say what he wants.”

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Rangers sign Edinson Volquez to a two-year minor league contract

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraFeb 16, 2018, 2:45 PM EST
3 Comments

The Texas Rangers have signed Edinson Volquez to a two year minor league contract.

That’s a somewhat odd thing to do, but it makes sense in  Volquez’s situation: he underwent Tommy John surgery in August and will miss almost all of this year as he’s rehabbing. He’s still being paid $13 million by the Miami Marlins for 2018, so the Rangers get an almost free year of him for his rehab and then an extraordinarily inexpensive year of him in 2019. Specifically, $2 million if he makes the big league club. If he doesn’t come back the way they’d like to see, they can simply let him go since he’ll be on a minor league deal.

Volquez’s injury-aborted 2017 campaign featured a 4.19 ERA and an 81/53 K/BB ratio in 92 1/3 innings across 17 starts, including a no-hitter against the Diamondbacks in June.

Volquez, as you may remember, came up with the Rangers in 2005 and was traded to the Cincinnati Reds before the 2008 season for Josh Hamilton. Happy homecoming, Edinson.