Cardinals sign Jason Motte to minor-league deal

The Cardinals picked up free agent reliever Jason Motte on a minor-league deal, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Friday. The contract comes with an invitation to camp, but won’t be official until Motte passes his physical on Monday.
It’s a homecoming of sorts for the 35-year-old right-hander, who started his major league career with the Cardinals back in 2008 and last pitched for them in 2014. He bounced around the National League during the last few years, settling on a one-year gig with the Braves in 2017 and turning in a 3.54 ERA and career-worst 4.4 BB/9 and 6.0 SO/9 in 40 2/3 innings. While Motte hasn’t suffered any major setbacks since undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2013, he isn’t exactly the sub-3.00 ERA, 40+ saves closer of years past, nor is he expected to return to peak form with the Cardinals in 2018.
That may not matter much, however, as the Cardinals begin camp with few defined roles in the bullpen. Per Joe Trezza of MLB.com, veteran reliever Luke Gregerson is likely the team’s first choice for closer, though manager Mike Matheny admitted that he’s open to switching things up if left-hander Tyler Lyons or right-handers Bud Norris, Conner Greene, Dominic Leone or Sam Tuivailala makes a better impression this spring. Presumably, that group will expand to include Motte as well.
In a move that should surprise no one, least of all Loria himself, the Miami-Dade County government has opened a lawsuit against former Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria as they seek to recoup proceeds from the sale of the team last October. The full scoop is over on the Miami Herald, where Doug Hanks writes that the suit names both Loria and the current Marlins franchise as defendants.
According to a separate statement released by the team on Friday, however, the beef only appears to be between the county and Loria:
This claim has absolutely nothing to do with this ownership group. This County City equity payment is 100% an obligation of the previous ownership and it was specifically excluded as part of our purchase of the team. We expect the previous ownership and the County to resolve this dispute in an expeditious manner.
Earlier this month, Loria’s lawyers claimed (rather dubiously) that he came away from the $1.2 billion sale of the team with a $141 million loss, effectively cheating the county out of the profits they’re entitled to under an agreement struck by the two parties back in 2009. Now, the county claims the former owner’s attorneys and accountants delivered insufficient records of transactions, loans and payouts that reportedly factored into those profit calculations, calling it “unsupported, self-serving, and fuzzy math” that provided “a sufficient basis to deceive the public.”
While the county has not named a specific dollar amount in the suit, they will seek a jury trial. Hanks adds that city manager Emilio Gonzalez expects the city open a separate suit against Loria later this year as well.