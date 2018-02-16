Cardinals sign Jason Motte to a minor-league deal

The Twins have agreed to a one-year, $2.5 million contract with free agent right-hander Anibal Sanchez, per a report from FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman. The deal includes another potential $2.5 million in incentives, though the official agreement is still pending a physical and has yet to be confirmed by the team. MLB.com’s Rhett Bollinger adds that the money is not guaranteed, but will depend on Sanchez keeping his roster spot out of camp.

Sanchez, 33, received a $5 million buyout from the Tigers earlier this winter after they declined his $16 million club option for 2018. While his stock has steadily plummeted since his Cy Young-contending season in 2013, he managed a respectable 2.5 BB/9 and 8.9 SO/9 in 105 1/3 innings for the club last year, albeit with a 3-7 record, 6.41 ERA, and a nagging hamstring strain as well.

The veteran righty may not be the flashy no. 2 starter the Twins were hoping to net this offseason, but he fills a need as Ervin Santana recovers from hand surgery and club manager Paul Molitor looks to bolster a four-man rotation as Opening Day draws near.