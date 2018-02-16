Getty Images

Cardinals sign Jason Motte to a minor-league deal

By Ashley VarelaFeb 16, 2018, 8:27 PM EST
The Cardinals picked up free agent reliever Jason Motte on a minor-league deal, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Friday. The contract comes with an invitation to camp, but won’t be official until Motte passes his physical on Monday.

It’s a homecoming of sorts for the 35-year-old right-hander, who started his major league career with the Cardinals back in 2008 and last pitched for them in 2014. He bounced around the National League during the last few years, settling on a one-year gig with the Braves in 2017 and turning in a 3.54 ERA and career-worst 4.4 BB/9 and 6.0 SO/9 in 40 2/3 innings. While Motte hasn’t suffered any major setbacks since undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2013, he isn’t exactly the sub-3.00 ERA, 40+ saves closer of years past, nor is he expected to return to peak form with the Cardinals in 2018.

That may not matter much, however, as the Cardinals begin camp with few defined roles in the bullpen. Per Joe Trezza of MLB.com, veteran reliever Luke Gregerson is likely the team’s first choice for closer, though manager Mike Matheny admitted that he’s open to switching things up if left-hander Tyler Lyons or right-handers Bud Norris, Conner Greene, Dominic Leone or Sam Tuivailala makes a better impression this spring. Presumably, that group will expand to include Motte as well.

Report: Twins sign Anibal Sanchez

By Ashley VarelaFeb 16, 2018, 6:15 PM EST
The Twins have agreed to a one-year, $2.5 million contract with free agent right-hander Anibal Sanchez, per a report from FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman. The deal includes another potential $2.5 million in incentives, though the official agreement is still pending a physical and has yet to be confirmed by the team. MLB.com’s Rhett Bollinger adds that the money is not guaranteed, but will depend on Sanchez keeping his roster spot out of camp.

Sanchez, 33, received a $5 million buyout from the Tigers earlier this winter after they declined his $16 million club option for 2018. While his stock has steadily plummeted since his Cy Young-contending season in 2013, he managed a respectable 2.5 BB/9 and 8.9 SO/9 in 105 1/3 innings for the club last year, albeit with a 3-7 record, 6.41 ERA, and a nagging hamstring strain as well.

The veteran righty may not be the flashy no. 2 starter the Twins were hoping to net this offseason, but he fills a need as Ervin Santana recovers from hand surgery and club manager Paul Molitor looks to bolster a four-man rotation as Opening Day draws near.