Trevor Bauer, Collin McHugh win their arbitration cases

By Craig CalcaterraFeb 15, 2018, 3:27 PM EST
In addition to Jake Odorizzi winning his arbitration case today, add Cleveland’s Trevor Bauer and Houston’s Collin McHugh to the winners’ column in this year’s arbitration derby. In addition to Marcus Stroman, add Minnesota’s Kyle Gibson to the losers’ column.

Bauer will get a raise from $3.55 million to $6,525,000. The Indians offered $5.3 million. Bauer was 17-9 with a 4.19 ERA in 31 starts and one relief appearance last season, when he made $3.55 million.

McHugh beat the Astros for the second straight year and will make $5 million. The Astros offered $4.55 million. Last year he made $3.85 million. McHugh went 5-2 with a 3.55 ERA in 12 starts last season, spending a lot of time on the disabled list with shoulder problems. McHugh heads to spring training projected as the Astros’ sixth starter, behind Justin Verlander, Dallas Keuchel, Gerrit Cole, Lance McCullers Jr. and Charlie Morton. He’s obviously a trade candidate.

Gibson, who made $2.9 million last year, will get $4.2 million. He had asked for $4.55 million. Last year he went 12-10 with a 5.07 ERA, making $2.9 million.

So far players are 11-8 against the teams. There are three more hearings scheduled: Reds infielder Scooter Gennett, Royals pitcher Brandon Maurer and Marlins pitcher Dan Straily. The 22 hearings this offseason are the most since 1990, when there were 24 hearings.

Report: Blue Jays sign Jaime Garcia to one-year, $8 million deal

By Bill BaerFeb 15, 2018, 4:58 PM EST
MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports that the Blue Jays have signed pitcher Jaime Garcia to a one-year, $8 million contract. The deal includes a club option for the 2019 season worth $10 million with a $2 million buyout, according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports. Garcia can also earn another $2 million through performance incentives.

Garcia, 31, spent last season with the Braves (18 starts), Twins (one start), and Yankees (eight starts). In total, he posted a 4.41 ERA with a 129/64 K/BB ratio across 157 innings.

This is a pretty low-risk signing for the Blue Jays. Garcia has been mostly durable for the last couple of seasons with acceptable production at the back of a rotation. With Garcia in tow, Joe Biagini is likely pushed back into the bullpen.