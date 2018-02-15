Getty Images

Trevor Bauer, Collin McHugh win arbitration cases

By Craig CalcaterraFeb 15, 2018, 3:27 PM EST
In addition to Jake Odorizzi winning his arbitration case today, add Cleveland’s Trevor Bauer and Houston’s Collin McHugh to the winners’ column in this year’s arbitration derby. In addition to Marcus Stroman, add Minnesota’s Kyle Gibson to the losers’ column.

Bauer will get a raise from $3.55 million to $6,525,000. The Indians offered $5.3 million. Bauer was 17-9 with a 4.19 ERA in 31 starts and one relief appearance last season, when he made $3.55 million.

McHugh beat the Astros for the second straight year and will make $5 million. The Astros offered $4.55 million. Last year he made $3.85 million. McHugh went 5-2 with a 3.55 ERA in 12 starts last season, spending a lot of time on the disabled list with shoulder problems. McHugh heads to spring training projected as the Astros’ sixth starter, behind Justin Verlander, Dallas Keuchel, Gerrit Cole, Lance McCullers Jr. and Charlie Morton. He’s obviously a trade candidate.

Gibson, who made $2.9 million last year, will get $4.2 million. He had asked for $4.55 million. Last year he went 12-10 with a 5.07 ERA, making $2.9 million.

So far players are 11-8 against the teams. There are three more hearings scheduled: Reds infielder Scooter Gennett, Royals pitcher Brandon Maurer and Marlins pitcher Dan Straily. The 22 hearings this offseason are the most since 1990, when there were 24 hearings.

Report: Red Sox sign Eduardo Nunez

By Bill BaerFeb 15, 2018, 8:54 PM EST
The Red Sox have signed infielder Eduardo Nunez to a one-year contract, Robert Murray of FanRag Sports reports. The deal includes an option for the 2019 season.

Nunez, 30, spent last season with the Giants and Red Sox. Combined, he hit .313/.341/.460 with 12 home runs, 58 RBI, 60 runs scored, and 24 stolen bases in 491 plate appearances.

Second baseman Dustin Pedroia may not be ready to start on Opening Day, so Nunez may get the nod there. He would slide into a utility role afterwards.