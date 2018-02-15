Trevor Bauer, Collin McHugh win arbitration cases

In addition to Jake Odorizzi winning his arbitration case today, add Cleveland’s Trevor Bauer and Houston’s Collin McHugh to the winners’ column in this year’s arbitration derby. In addition to Marcus Stroman, add Minnesota’s Kyle Gibson to the losers’ column.

Bauer will get a raise from $3.55 million to $6,525,000. The Indians offered $5.3 million. Bauer was 17-9 with a 4.19 ERA in 31 starts and one relief appearance last season, when he made $3.55 million.

McHugh beat the Astros for the second straight year and will make $5 million. The Astros offered $4.55 million. Last year he made $3.85 million. McHugh went 5-2 with a 3.55 ERA in 12 starts last season, spending a lot of time on the disabled list with shoulder problems. McHugh heads to spring training projected as the Astros’ sixth starter, behind Justin Verlander, Dallas Keuchel, Gerrit Cole, Lance McCullers Jr. and Charlie Morton. He’s obviously a trade candidate.

Gibson, who made $2.9 million last year, will get $4.2 million. He had asked for $4.55 million. Last year he went 12-10 with a 5.07 ERA, making $2.9 million.

So far players are 11-8 against the teams. There are three more hearings scheduled: Reds infielder Scooter Gennett, Royals pitcher Brandon Maurer and Marlins pitcher Dan Straily. The 22 hearings this offseason are the most since 1990, when there were 24 hearings.

