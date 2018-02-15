Report: Orioles to sign Andrew Cashner to a two-year, $16 million deal

Roch Kubatko reports that the Baltimore Orioles are signing starter Andrew Cashner to a two-year deal worth a guaranteed $16 million. No word if there are incentives to the deal to make it richer.

UPDATE: Yes, there are incentives. The deal includes a $10 million vesting option for a third season if Cashner pitches 340 innings over the next two years. If he reaches 360 innings it becomes a player option. In addition, Cashner can earn $5 million in incentives in each guaranteed season and another $5 million in the third season, likely based on innings as well. In total, Cashner can earn $41 million over three seasons if all options and incentives are activated.

Cashner enjoyed a superficially fine year overall in 2017, going 11-11 with a 3.40 ERA (128 ERA+). His June was an absolute disaster, but he was solid most of the rest of the year. One has to wonder, though, if he can maintain his success given that his strikeout rate plummeted to a career low 4.6/9IP, which is not what you want from a starter in this era. He rated pretty poorly in most advanced metrics as well, suggesting that he’s due for a regression.

Still, given the state of the Orioles’ rotation, Cashner likely represents an upgrade.

