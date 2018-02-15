Marcus Stroman did not enjoy his arbitration hearing

Blue Jays starter Marcus Stroman had his arbitration hearing. He lost. He requested $6.9 million and the Blue Jays countered with $6.5 million. Somewhat surprising given how good a 2017 season Stroman had, but arbitration can be like that sometimes. As I recently noted, arbitration is a somewhat complicated process with some often counterintuitive forces at work and thus you can’t just go with “good player should win, bad player should lose” and expect to predict the outcomes with much accuracy.
As I also noted in that post, one weird part of arbitration is that a player has to sit there in the hearing room and listen to his own club talk smack about him. Maybe it’s not blatantly insulting, but the club’s lawyers do cite the problems with a player, his failures and his flaws and argue that, as a result, he should not get the money he’s asking for.
Based on the outcome, the Blue Jays’ lawyers did an effective job of that, but it didn’t leave a great taste in Stroman’s mouth:
Whatever motivates you, Marcus.
Roch Kubatko reports that the Baltimore Orioles are signing starter Andrew Cashner to a two-year deal worth a guaranteed $16 million. No word if there are incentives to the deal to make it richer.
UPDATE: Yes, there are incentives. The deal includes a $10 million vesting option for a third season if Cashner pitches 340 innings over the next two years. If he reaches 360 innings it becomes a player option. In addition, Cashner can earn $5 million in incentives in each guaranteed season and another $5 million in the third season, likely based on innings as well. In total, Cashner can earn $41 million over three seasons if all options and incentives are activated.
Cashner enjoyed a superficially fine year overall in 2017, going 11-11 with a 3.40 ERA (128 ERA+). His June was an absolute disaster, but he was solid most of the rest of the year. One has to wonder, though, if he can maintain his success given that his strikeout rate plummeted to a career low 4.6/9IP, which is not what you want from a starter in this era. He rated pretty poorly in most advanced metrics as well, suggesting that he’s due for a regression.
Still, given the state of the Orioles’ rotation, Cashner likely represents an upgrade.