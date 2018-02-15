Jake Odorizzi wins arbitration case against Rays

Jake Odorizzi won his arbitration case against the Tampa Bay Rays. He filed at $6.35 million and the Rays field at $6.05 million. This is the second straight year he has beaten the Rays in arbitration.

Odorizzi is on the trading block this spring, with reported interest from the Orioles, Twins, Brewers, and Yankees. The 27-year-old right-hander registered a 4.14 ERA and a 127/61 K/BB ratio across 143.1 innings in 28 starts in 2017.

