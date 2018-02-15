Jake Odorizzi wins arbitration case against Rays

Jake Odorizzi won his arbitration case against the Tampa Bay Rays. He filed at $6.35 million and the Rays field at $6.05 million. This is the second straight year he has beaten the Rays in arbitration.
Odorizzi is on the trading block this spring, with reported interest from the Orioles, Twins, Brewers, and Yankees. The 27-year-old right-hander registered a 4.14 ERA and a 127/61 K/BB ratio across 143.1 innings in 28 starts in 2017.
The Red Sox have signed infielder Eduardo Nunez to a one-year contract, Robert Murray of FanRag Sports reports. The deal includes an option for the 2019 season.
Nunez, 30, spent last season with the Giants and Red Sox. Combined, he hit .313/.341/.460 with 12 home runs, 58 RBI, 60 runs scored, and 24 stolen bases in 491 plate appearances.
Second baseman Dustin Pedroia may not be ready to start on Opening Day, so Nunez may get the nod there. He would slide into a utility role afterwards.