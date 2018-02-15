Jake Odorizzi beats the Rays in arbitration

Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo is a graduate of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where a gunman left 17 people dead yesterday. Rizzo takes batting practice at the school in the offseason and is friends with many members of the school’s faculty and coaching staff, including football coach Aaron Feis, who was killed while shielding students from the shooter.

In the wake of the shooting yesterday, Rizzo tweeted about it:

Parkland and Coral Springs please stay strong! This is out of control and and our country is in desperate need for change. I hope In this darkest of times back home this brings everyone together and we can find love. You’re all in my prayers 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) February 14, 2018

Today, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports that Rizzo has left Cubs camp to go to Parkland to be with family, friends and to lend support to the community in its time of need:

UPDATE: Anthony Rizzo has left #Cubs' training camp and returned to Florida to console family and friends after the mass shooting at his alma mater. https://t.co/PEVRDMW3Ym pic.twitter.com/0zyn1cYiIR — Sun-Times Sports (@suntimes_sports) February 15, 2018

Rizzo was baseball’s Roberto Clemente Award winner in 2017, which is given for a player’s community involvement and contributions off the field. He is not resting on his laurels.

