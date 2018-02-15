Jake Odorizzi beats the Rays in arbitration

Jake Odorizzi won his arbitration case against the Tampa Bay Rays. He filed at $6.35 million and the Rays field at $6.05 million. This is the second straight year he has beaten the Rays in arbitration.
Odorizzi is on the trading block this spring, with reported interest from the Orioles, Twins, Brewers, and Yankees. The 27-year-old right-hander registered a 4.14 ERA and a 127/61 K/BB ratio across 143.1 innings in 28 starts in 2017.
Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo is a graduate of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where a gunman left 17 people dead yesterday. Rizzo takes batting practice at the school in the offseason and is friends with many members of the school’s faculty and coaching staff, including football coach Aaron Feis, who was killed while shielding students from the shooter.
In the wake of the shooting yesterday, Rizzo tweeted about it:
Today, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports that Rizzo has left Cubs camp to go to Parkland to be with family, friends and to lend support to the community in its time of need:
Rizzo was baseball’s Roberto Clemente Award winner in 2017, which is given for a player’s community involvement and contributions off the field. He is not resting on his laurels.