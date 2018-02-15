Anthony Rizzo leaves Cubs camp to be with friends, family in Parkland, Florida

Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo is a graduate of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where a gunman left 17 people dead yesterday. Rizzo takes batting practice at the school in the offseason and is friends with many members of the school’s faculty and coaching staff, including football coach Aaron Feis, who was killed while shielding students from the shooter.
In the wake of the shooting yesterday, Rizzo tweeted about it:
Today, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports that Rizzo has left Cubs camp to go to Parkland to be with family, friends and to lend support to the community in its time of need:
Rizzo was baseball’s Roberto Clemente Award winner in 2017, which is given for a player’s community involvement and contributions off the field. He is not resting on his laurels.