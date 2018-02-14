Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Tony La Russa: “The player and their representative, they have an obligation to be reasonable too.”

By Bill Baer
Feb 14, 2018
2 Comments

Red Sox special assistant Tony La Russa chimed in on the labor issue of our time which currently finds over 100 free agents teamless with spring training under way. La Russa lays the blame at the feet of the players and their agents. Via Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston:

It’s strange, unique, makes you scratch your head. The player and their representative, they have an obligation to be reasonable too. You can’t shoot for the stars. ‘Cause the teams, they want to win and they try to do the best they can. I just think that in the end, the best situations are when you have a real good agent and the player participates in his future. I mean the dam’s gotta break, and it’s going to break and it’s going to be a tsunami.

It’s not surprising that La Russa comes down on this side of the issue, considering his position. He’s wrong, of course — player salaries haven’t climbed commensurate with MLB revenues, as Nathaniel Grow illustrated at FanGraphs in 2015. If anything, the players — even the Jake Arrietas and J.D. Martinez‘s of the world — are underpaid. Furthermore, the players are underpaid during their first six years of service time in the majors, so it’s only fair if they’re overpaid afterwards anyway. That’s the whole point.

La Russa also briefly addressed the suggestion that team owners have been colluding to drive free agent prices down. He said, “I don’t like the collusion stuff. In fact, lately, I think the media’s starting to catch on [to the player-agent dynamic].”

Not all of us, Tony. Not all of us.

Avisail Garcia wins arbitration case against White Sox

By Bill Baer
Feb 14, 2018
1 Comment

White Sox outfielder Avisail Garcia won his arbitration case against the White Sox, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports. Garcia will earn the $6.7 million salary for which he filed in his third of four years of eligibility. The White Sox had countered at $5.85 million.

Garcia, 26, broke out last season, batting .330/.380/.506 with 18 home runs, 80 RBI, and 75 runs scored in 561 plate appearances. He was nominated to the AL All-Star team for the first time as well.

Garcia will reprise his role in right field for the White Sox this coming season.

The players are now 8-6 this offseason in arbitration against their teams. Arbitration hearings have typically resulted in teams winning. Along with Garcia, players who have won their cases this offseason include Mookie Betts, Adeiny Hechavarria, Shelby Miller, Ken Giles, Justin Bour, Yolmer Sanchez, and Zack Wheeler. Roberto Osuna, Eugenio Suarez, J.T. Realmuto, Kendall Graveman, Justin Grimm, and Michael Foltynewicz have lost their cases.