The first dustup at Camp Free Agent occurs

By Craig CalcaterraFeb 14, 2018, 2:33 PM EST
The free agent camp that the MLBPA has established in Bradenton, Florida has only been open a couple of days and only has about 30 or so players in it so far. Despite just getting going, it already has its first controversy on its hands.

Ken Rosenthal passed along a comment from an anonymous club executive this afternoon, who claimed that a club’s special assistant to the General Manager showed up to the free agent camp but was was asked to leave and was subsequently escorted out. Rosenthal passed along his source’s comment: “I cannot believe the players wouldn’t want scouts at their workout to see who’s in shape.”

Rosenthal then passed long the MLBPA’s comment on the matter:

Gonna side, strongly, with the union on this one.

The free agent camp is not, as the representative notes, a tryout camp. If a club wants to see a free agent work out, it is more than welcome to set up a tryout. A tryout in which a player is focused and prepared, with sufficient notice that club officials will be watching. You know, how it always works with free agents who offer open showcases when looking for work. If they want to “see who’s in shape,” sign the guy to a contract pending physical and take his damn physical.

The free agent camp is not that. It is a workout, not a tryout, facility. If a club inquires about a free agent today, it should be no different than the manner in which a club inquires about a free agent in December: call his agent. Unless scouts are showing up at players’ houses, home gyms and offseason workouts as it is — note: they’re not — they shouldn’t be doing it here.

This all seems calculated to me. I suspect that clubs know how it’s supposed to work and that someone sent a front office employee in anyway with the intention of getting escorted out, thereby creating a news story about it. I suspect they did so in order to cast the camp as a circus, turn public opinion against players and, perhaps, provide additional excuses for why clubs are not signing free agents.

Crazy? Maybe. But it’s no crazier than there being 90 free agents on February 14.

 

Derek Norris has learned nothing from his domestic violence suspension

By Craig CalcaterraFeb 14, 2018, 1:22 PM EST
Last year, then-Tampa Bay Ray catcher Derek Norris’ ex-fiancee alleged that Norris assaulted her. Her claim: after she found Norris on the phone with another woman, Norris approached her from behind and put her in a choke hold. When she tried to get away, he grabbed her by the back of her hair to pull her back to him and then held her by her upper arms.

Norris denied the assault took place, but Major League Baseball interviewed his fiancee and, on September 1, suspended Norris for the remainder of the season. Since he had already been released by then and was a free agent, the suspension was more symbolic than substantive, but you’d think it would at least be cause for reflection for the guy. Nah: Norris continued to stand by his denial even after his suspension.

It seems he’s still of that attitude, because this is what Norris, who now plays for the Tigers, had to say about it this morning:

In addition to Norris’ apparent belief that he is the victim in all of this — the guy who has to overcome adversity and misguided public opinion — “whatever doesn’t kill you” is quite a turn of phrase from a man who was credibly accused of choking a woman.

What’s more, his whole attitude is kind of odd given that, I am certain, his new employer, the Tigers, had a heart-to-heart about all of this when the signed him, making sure that their new catcher understood the gravity of his situation and appreciated the fresh start he received:

Or, I guess not.

You know, the Tigers lost 98 games last year, got substantially worse in the offseason and are clear that they are not in contention mode. You’d think if there ever was a time to make a point of not signing a guy because of character reasons, now would be a good time. Instead, at least if Norris is to be believed, they glossed right over the biggest item on his CV and are now trotting out a guy who has no apparent remorse or even reflection about what he did and what has happened to him in the past year.