Martin Prado doesn’t think former teammates should have asked out of Miami

By Bill BaerFeb 14, 2018, 6:15 PM EST
Former Marlins outfielders Giancarlo Stanton and Christian Yelich both requested to be traded as new ownership prepared to cut payroll. Stanton was traded to the Yankees and Yelich went to the Brewers. Dee Gordon was also traded to the Mariners and Marcell Ozuna to the Cardinals.

What’s left in Miami is a skeleton of what used to be a meaty roster. Veteran Martin Prado is now one of the most valuable players on the club, which FanGraphs is projecting to lose 97 games this season. Prado, though, doesn’t think Stanton and Yelich should’ve bailed on a team facing austerity. Via Clark Spencer and Andre C. Fernandez of the Miami Herald:

For me, it’s a little radical, just thinking of guys doing that. That’s why it just hurt me. Everybody’s got their way to think about trades, and where you’re going to play, and where you want to be. [But] I wasn’t allowed to speak until I got some time in.”

Prado added that he “respected” his former teammates’ decisions and added, “I’m not judging anybody. I love them. And we’re going to miss them.” But he’s totally judging.

Prado’s comments indicate the rather common incidence of players advocating against their own interests. Players having the leverage to demand trades — to hold teams accountable — is a good thing, as is conversely having a no-trade clause. Suggesting that players shut up until they “get some time in” is only doing ownership’s bidding for them. As we’ve seen, with the current labor strife, that’s been happening a lot lately. (And, by the way, Stanton has put “some time in” with eight seasons under his belt.)

The squeaky wheel gets the grease. Stanton is now on the Yankees, who are projected to win 91 games. He’s probably going to experience playoff baseball this year. Prado, entering his 13th season, has played in exactly one playoff game in his career: the infamous 2012 NL Wild Card game between the Braves and Cardinals, which his Braves lost. If he had been more of an advocate for himself, he might have earned a World Series ring at some point in the last decade.

Tony La Russa: “The player and their representative, they have an obligation to be reasonable too.”

By Bill BaerFeb 14, 2018, 5:10 PM EST
Red Sox special assistant Tony La Russa chimed in on the labor issue of our time which currently finds over 100 free agents teamless with spring training under way. La Russa lays the blame at the feet of the players and their agents. Via Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston:

It’s strange, unique, makes you scratch your head. The player and their representative, they have an obligation to be reasonable too. You can’t shoot for the stars. ‘Cause the teams, they want to win and they try to do the best they can. I just think that in the end, the best situations are when you have a real good agent and the player participates in his future. I mean the dam’s gotta break, and it’s going to break and it’s going to be a tsunami.

It’s not surprising that La Russa comes down on this side of the issue, considering his position. He’s wrong, of course — player salaries haven’t climbed commensurate with MLB revenues, as Nathaniel Grow illustrated at FanGraphs in 2015. If anything, the players — even the Jake Arrietas and J.D. Martinez‘s of the world — are underpaid. Furthermore, the players are underpaid during their first six years of service time in the majors, so it’s only fair if they’re overpaid afterwards anyway. That’s the whole point.

La Russa also briefly addressed the suggestion that team owners have been colluding to drive free agent prices down. He said, “I don’t like the collusion stuff. In fact, lately, I think the media’s starting to catch on [to the player-agent dynamic].”

Not all of us, Tony. Not all of us.