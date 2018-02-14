At least twelve teams will attend Tim Lincecum’s showcase on Thursday

As we noted last week, Tim Lincecum will hold a showcase this Thursday, auditioning for major league clubs in his efforts to make a comeback. By all indications, his showcase should be pretty well-attended.
His old team, the Giants, were the first to announce that they’d be there. Since then reports have trickled in that the Tigers, Twins, Orioles, Rangers, Phillies, Dodgers, Yankees, Red Sox, Brewers, Padres and Braves will all have scouts in attendance. The only team which has been affirmatively reported to not be sending a scout is the Mets. One could slam the Mets for this, but based on a lot of what’s been reported about Lincecum over the years, if he has a chance to pick his destination, it’ll be a west coast team, so I can see the Mets not bothering.
Lincecum, a two-time Cy Young Award winner with the San Francisco Giants, has been working out with Driveline Baseball this offseason in an effort to make a comeback. As we noted in December, when photos of him at Driveline surfaced, Lincecum looks to be in pretty amazing physical shape. Still, it’s an open question whether or not he can pitch in the bigs again. He hasn’t pitched since 2016 and even then he didn’t pitch well, going 2-6 with a 9.16 ERA, 5.4 BB/9 and 7.5 SO/9 over 38.1 innings with the Angels.
At the same time, he’s only 33 and he’ll obviously be open to a minor league deal with eye toward making a team in spring training, so it’ll cost teams almost nothing — at most the cost of a plane ticket and a Courtyard Marriott hotel room for a scout — to give him a chance. Why not take it?
During the World Series, Sports Illustrated’s Tom Verducci wrote a story in which various members of the Dodgers and Astros agreed that the baseballs used during the World Series were slicker than those used during the regular season. The pitchers, and report, suggested that the balls made it particularly hard to throw a slider, leading to slider pitchers having particular problems, leading to a lot of home runs on balls which spin but didn’t break as expected.
Major League Baseball denied that at the time, saying that the only difference in the baseballs was the little gold “World Series” embossing. The photo at the top of Verducci’s article makes such a denial dubious, but by the time October rolled around, we became pretty accustomed to Major League Baseball issuing dubious denials about the composition of baseballs.
Yu Darvish is a guy who relies a lot on a slider and he, quite famously, struggled mightily during the World Series. He was one of the pitchers who noticed a difference in the balls. Yesterday, when he made his first appearance at Cubs’ camp, the president of his new team seemed to acknowledge that the balls could’ve played a factor. Here’s Theo Epstein talking about Darvish’s World Series struggles:
“First of all, there were a lot of reasons for what happened … from the possibility of tipping pitches, the difficulty with the baseballs and then the Astros were red-hot. They won the World Series for a reason, but I don’t think we would be doing our job if we evaluated based on a two-game sample. He’s been over here for six years. He’s proven himself as an elite pitcher.”
“The difficulty with the baseballs” sticks out. Is the comment a matter of Epstein merely nodding at his new employee’s explanation as a means of having his back, or does Epstein put stock in the slick balls theory too?
If the latter, I wonder how many other people inside the game believe the pitchers who issued complaints about the baseballs and how many believe MLB’s denials about it. And I wonder what MLB thinks of that.
Maybe they’ll just deny that Epstein even said that, knowing full well that most of the baseball media will just print their denial without criticism. Worth a try, right?