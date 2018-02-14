At least twelve teams will attend Tim Lincecum’s showcase on Thursday

As we noted last week, Tim Lincecum will hold a showcase this Thursday, auditioning for major league clubs in his efforts to make a comeback. By all indications, his showcase should be pretty well-attended.

His old team, the Giants, were the first to announce that they’d be there. Since then reports have trickled in that the Tigers, Twins, Orioles, Rangers, Phillies, Dodgers, Yankees, Red Sox, Brewers, Padres and Braves will all have scouts in attendance. The only team which has been affirmatively reported to not be sending a scout is the Mets. One could slam the Mets for this, but based on a lot of what’s been reported about Lincecum over the years, if he has a chance to pick his destination, it’ll be a west coast team, so I can see the Mets not bothering.

Lincecum, a two-time Cy Young Award winner with the San Francisco Giants, has been working out with Driveline Baseball this offseason in an effort to make a comeback. As we noted in December, when photos of him at Driveline surfaced, Lincecum looks to be in pretty amazing physical shape. Still, it’s an open question whether or not he can pitch in the bigs again. He hasn’t pitched since 2016 and even then he didn’t pitch well, going 2-6 with a 9.16 ERA, 5.4 BB/9 and 7.5 SO/9 over 38.1 innings with the Angels.

At the same time, he’s only 33 and he’ll obviously be open to a minor league deal with eye toward making a team in spring training, so it’ll cost teams almost nothing — at most the cost of a plane ticket and a Courtyard Marriott hotel room for a scout — to give him a chance. Why not take it?

