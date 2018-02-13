Getty Images

The MLBPA is not letting the media cover its free agent camp. Why?

By Craig CalcaterraFeb 13, 2018, 10:27 AM EST
As you probably know, in the wake of a slow offseason in which nearly 100 free agents still remain unsigned, the Major League Baseball Players Association is holding a training camp in Bradenton, Florida for free agents. The idea: let players get into playing shape so they do not fall behind signed players, thereby making it even harder to find work.

Today Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe observes that the union is not allowing media access to the free agent camp:

I can see a possible argument for the MLBPA not allowing the media in. The reason has its roots in the last free agent camp the union put together.

The players went on strike in 1994. As spring dawned in 1995, the players were still on strike and the owners opened their camps with replacement players — scabs they figured could help them break the strike. They couldn’t break it and, at the end of March, the strike ended with a little help from the federal courts. Union players reported to camp.

At least most did. There were still over 100 free agents who had not found jobs due to the signing-freeze imposed by the strike. Some quickly found work, but many did not, and they were in a bad place as March turned to April and the season’s beginning quickly approached.

The MLBPA addressed this by putting together a camp in Homestead, Florida, where unsigned players could get to work. Not a lot of players attended the camp — around 60 or 70 depending on which report you read — but enough did to where the camp could function more or less like a normal camp. Like the 2018 version, which is being run by Bo Porter, it was run by a former manager, Jackie Moore.

The media was invited to the 1995 camp, but the coverage that came out of it was not flattering. Most of it focused on the desperation of the unsigned players and was rather sad in tone. There was an element of hopelessness in lot of that coverage given that it focused on the reality that these were guys whose careers may be ending. And many careers did, in fact, end in the spring if 1995. Looking back on those stories it was a reminder that, though the union won the 1994-95 strike by almost every measure, there were casualties.

I believe there are good reasons for the MLBPA to allow the media in to their new free agent camp. For one thing, I’m a journalist, and I think that coverage should always be allowed. I’m sort of selfish that way. Less selfishly, I think that hearing the stories of some of these players would be good. There’s this myth out there that all of the free agents are guys turning down big offers because they’re deluded. Maybe that’s the case for some of them at the top, but I suspect the vast majority of them haven’t gotten offers at all and have some interesting stories to tell about the curious way the 2017-18 offseason has unfolded. I think the MLBPA would do its members favors if it allowed such coverage.

But I do understand why they’d be wary. Players almost ALWAYS hate having to talk to the press, so any sort of spring training situation which does not involve a bunch of reporters roaming their clubhouse is a rare luxury. More importantly, though, I suspect the union does not want its free agents being the subject of sad stories in which they’re cast as hopeless or pathetic or facing the end of their careers.

Man who made fake website for Melky Cabrera sues agency for which he consulted

By Craig CalcaterraFeb 13, 2018, 8:13 AM EST
In 2012, outfielder Melky Cabrera was suspended for PED use. His suspension was far more notable than most, however, in that it was discovered that a fictitious website for a nonexistent product was created, designed to prove he inadvertently took the banned substance that caused his positive test.

The ruse was quickly discovered and Cabrera served his suspension. In the investigation which followed, a man named Juan Carlos Nunez, who had consulted for Cabrera’s agents, the ACES agency, helping them sign players out of the Dominican Republic, admitted that he created the website. He took full responsibility for it at the time and was banned from baseball. He was later arrested for helping recruit ballplayers for the disgraced Biogenesis lab and served three months in prison as a result of his role in the PED ring.

In the wake of the Cabrera/Nunez/Biogenesis scandal, the Major League Baseball Players’ Association, which has jurisdiction over agencies, investigated the ACES Agency, run by brothers Seth and Sam Levinson, and found no wrongdoing on its part. Now, six years after Nunez’s fall from grace, he has sued the agency and the Levinson brothers, reports Jon Heyman. A copy of the complaint can be found at the bottom of this article.

Nunez says in the suit that the ACES agency encouraged him to make under-the-table payments to players and their families to attract clients as well as help clients get steroids. He claims that the fake Cabrera website was created at the agency’s direction and that he agreed to take responsibility for it in exchange for cash payments. He alludes to an affidavit by convicted PEDs dealer Kirk Radomski, which he says support his claims, though the affidavit is not attached to the complaint and is, in fact, several years old. He claims that ACES has violated its agreement in this regard and otherwise breached its contract with him.

Sam and Seth Levinson have released the following statement in response to the suit:

While we have not yet seen the complaint, Juan Nunez is a convicted felon who spent time in federal prison. He betrayed his family, the players who trusted him and the very people who gave him an opportunity at a great life and career. He was terminated almost six (6) years ago, in August of 2012, after his betrayals came to light. ACES has been thoroughly investigated, and at every turn, has fully cooperated. The MLBPA exonerated us, all of the players cleared us, and it was conclusively proven that we did absolutely nothing wrong. This is nothing more than a shakedown by a man broken by his own criminal actions. We will take the fight to Mr. Nunez for any meritless and defamatory claims, and we will seek all available remedies and damages that his criminal behavior has caused.

Nunez certainly seems like he’ll have a tough road ahead of him. In addition to his previous statements taking full responsibility for the Cabrera affair and for his connections to Biogenesis, he purports to rely on another convicted felon, Radomski, to support his claims. Notably, Radomski’s statements in the form of the cited affidavit were already in possession of Major League Baseball and the MLBPA at the time ACES was under scrutiny, and yet the agency was still absolved of wrongdoing in all of it.

The wheels of justice will begin to turn now, and the case will commence, but based on what we know at this point, it’s hard to escape the conclusion that Nunez is looking to make a buck here now that he’s unable to work in baseball.