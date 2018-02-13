Padres pitcher Jose Torres was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon charges in December

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that San Diego Padres reliever Jose Torres was arrested in December after a dispute in which he allegedly brandished a semiautomatic handgun in a domestic dispute.
The incident occurred in the Phoenix, Arizona home Torres shared with a woman. It is not clear whether the woman is Torres’ wife. According to the probable cause statement, Torres knocked a door off its hinges and punched a hole in another door and then pointed the gun at the woman. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, criminal damage and making threats or intimidation.
Torres was placed on Major League Baseball’s restricted list yesterday and will no doubt face discipline from the league regardless of how his criminal charges play out. The Padres have released the following statement:
“We are aware of the allegations involving Jose Torres, and he will not be reporting to spring training. We take this matter very seriously and are fully cooperating with the investigation being conducted by the Commissioner’s Office. We will not have any further comment at this time.”
Torres, 24, appeared in 62 games in 2017, posting an ERA of 4.21 in 68.1 innings coming out of the Padres pen.
Harold Reynolds said on MLB Network on this morning that Matt Kemp lost 41 pounds during the offseason. Reynolds added that Kemp was pushing to lose 50 pounds. Kemp showed up at Dodgers camp today and people are saying he’s noticeably thinner.
In other news, Matt Kemp had 40-50 pounds to lose. I mean, I’ve watched him play a lot in the past couple of years and he is a beefier dude than he was back in his MVP candidate days, but 40-50 pounds is . . . alot.
Whatever it takes, I suppose. He ended up back on the Dodgers in a mutual salary dump situation involving Adrian Gonzalez and the Braves, so it’s not like the Dodgers need to play him. Indeed, they could simply release him, pay him and be no worse off. But if Kemp is in shape and does show some improvement on defense and at the plate, it’s not crazy to think that he could stay with the club as a backup outfielder. Wouldn’t bet the farm on it or anything, but stranger things have happened.
And for what it’s worth, I’m not going to put this in the Best Shape of His Life category. A judgment call, mostly, in that it didn’t seem calculated to improve Kemp’s stock as opposed to simply being an observation. BSOHL usually comes with some sort of propaganda angle. This seems more like a “dang, Kemp’s lost some weight” thing.
UPDATE: Showing up to camp in “great shape” is not new for Kemp, our Matthew Pouliot reminds us. This story was written about Kemp allegedly being in great shape . . . a year ago.