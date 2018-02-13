Padres pitcher Jose Torres arrested on assault with deadly weapon charges in December

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that San Diego Padres reliever Jose Torres was arrested in December after a dispute in which he allegedly brandished a semiautomatic handgun in a domestic dispute.

The incident occurred in the Phoenix, Arizona home Torres shared with a woman. It is not clear whether the woman is Torres’ wife. According to the probable cause statement, Torres knocked a door off its hinges and punched a hole in another door and then pointed the gun at the woman. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, criminal damage and making threats or intimidation.

Torres was placed on Major League Baseball’s restricted list yesterday and will no doubt face discipline from the league regardless of how his criminal charges play out. The Padres have released the following statement:

“We are aware of the allegations involving Jose Torres, and he will not be reporting to spring training. We take this matter very seriously and are fully cooperating with the investigation being conducted by the Commissioner’s Office. We will not have any further comment at this time.”

Torres, 24, appeared in 62 games in 2017, posting an ERA of 4.21 in 68.1 innings coming out of the Padres pen.

