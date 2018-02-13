Jarrod Parker retires

Pitcher Jarrod Parker has retired from baseball, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. The 29-year-old right-hander hadn’t pitched in the majors since 2013 and hadn’t pitched at all in a professional competitive game since 2015 as a result of recurring injuries. Parker said, “I’m not entertaining any offers, let’s put it that way. I’m just working through the logistical stuff.”

Parker, 29, underwent Tommy John surgery twice as well as surgery for a broken elbow twice. He was selected by the Diamondbacks in the first round (ninth overall) in the 2007 draft and was a consensus top-100 prospect as he made his way through the minor league system. Parker made his major league debut, tossing 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Dodgers in late September 2011, his only appearance for the D-Backs. He was traded to the Athletics in the offseason.

Parker made 29 starts for the A’s in 2012, posting a 3.47 ERA. He followed up with a 3.97 ERA across 32 starts in 2013, but that would be the last we would see of him in the big leagues.

With baseball in the rear view mirror, Slusser notes that Parker is considering a career in the health industry. He would like to use his experience as a way to help others. Parker said, “I’d like to pass along that knowledge and information. I know the mental battles — and I know there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

