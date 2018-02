Click to email (Opens in new window)

Over the weekend, the Giants and radio station KNBR held FanFest at AT&T Park. While there, several members of the Giants were asked to imitate their teammates. The results were priceless.

This year at FanFest we asked #SFGiants players to imitate their teammate’s tendencies… pic.twitter.com/LURKfKTBHw — KNBR (@KNBR) February 14, 2018

The best one? Andrew McCutchen as Hunter Pence. Next question.

