Indians sign Ryan Hanigan to minor league deal

The Cleveland Indians have signed catcher Ryan Hanigan to a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training.

Hanigan will make $1.25 million if he makes the major league roster, but it’s hard to see him making that roster absent injuries given the presence of Yan Gomes and Roberto Perez. I suppose being in camp is better than being unemployed, though.

Hanigan, 37, appeared in 36 games with the Rockies last season while batting .267/.324/.347 in 112 plate appearances. 2018 will be his 12th year in the bigs. If he makes the bigs.

