Indians sign Ryan Hanigan to minor league deal

The Cleveland Indians have signed catcher Ryan Hanigan to a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training.
Hanigan will make $1.25 million if he makes the major league roster, but it’s hard to see him making that roster absent injuries given the presence of Yan Gomes and Roberto Perez. I suppose being in camp is better than being unemployed, though.
Hanigan, 37, appeared in 36 games with the Rockies last season while batting .267/.324/.347 in 112 plate appearances. 2018 will be his 12th year in the bigs. If he makes the bigs.
The Mets announced on Monday evening that the club traded infielder Matt Reynolds to the Nationals in exchange for cash considerations. Reynolds was designated for assignment by the Mets last Wednesday to make room for Todd Frazier on the 40-man roster.
Reynolds, 27, has hit an underwhelming .228/.300/.351 across parts of two seasons in the major leagues with the Mets. However, he has already played all four infield positions and both outfield corners, so he offers a lot of flexibility for a bench player. Reynolds is also under club control for five more years.