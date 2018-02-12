Cardinals sign Bud Norris to one-year deal

Ken Rosenthal reports that the Cardinals have signed right-hander Bud Norris to a one-year deal. Details are not yet known, as it’s still pending a physical.

Norris was good last year — he struck out 74 batters in 62 innings — though he faded late. He served as the Angels closer for much of last season before moving into various other roles. Those various other roles brought some controversy with them in that Norris would’ve earned a $500,000 bonus for 60 games out of the pen, only to pitch in relief in 57 games before making three late season starts. For his part, Norris took no issue with that, and his agent suggested that showing he could still start would help him once he hit free agency, but it was certainly notable.

How the Cardinals will use him is unclear at the moment, but Norris certainly gives them some flexibility.

