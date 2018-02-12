Blue Jays to retire Roy Halladay’s number on Opening Day

The Toronto Blue Jays will honor the late Roy Halladay by retiring his number — 32 — on Opening Day, just before the Jays face off against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre. The Jays will likewise wear a No. 32 patch on their jerseys for the entirety of the 2018 season.

Hallday spent 12 of his 16 seasons in the bigs with the Jays, winning the Cy Young Award in Toronto in 2003. For his Blue Jays career he was 148-76 with a 3.43 ERA in 416 games, 390 of which came as a starter. He was a six-time AL All-Star with the Blue Jays as well and established himself as one of the best pitchers in all of baseball in a Jays uniform.

