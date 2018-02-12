Getty Images

Blue Jays to retire Roy Halladay’s number on Opening Day

By Craig CalcaterraFeb 12, 2018, 12:01 PM EST
2 Comments

The Toronto Blue Jays will honor the late Roy Halladay by retiring his number — 32 — on Opening Day, just before the Jays face off against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre. The Jays will likewise wear a No. 32 patch on their jerseys for the entirety of the 2018 season.

Hallday spent 12 of his 16 seasons in the bigs with the Jays, winning the Cy Young Award in Toronto in 2003. For his Blue Jays career he was 148-76 with a 3.43 ERA in 416 games, 390 of which came as a starter. He was a six-time AL All-Star with the Blue Jays as well and established himself as one of the best pitchers in all of baseball in a Jays uniform.

Blue Jays sign Craig Breslow to a minor league deal

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraFeb 12, 2018, 12:51 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Toronto Blue Jays signed lefty reliever Craig Breslow to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.

Breslow, 37, has played for seven teams in a 12-year big league career, most recently with the Twins and Indians in 2017. Last year be wasn’t all that effective, posting a 5.09 ERA and 23/14 K/BB ratio in 35.1 innings, but he’s a lefty, and lefties never die.