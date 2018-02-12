Blue Jays sign Craig Breslow to minor league deal

The Toronto Blue Jays signed lefty reliever Craig Breslow to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.
Breslow, 37, has played for seven teams in a 12-year big league career, most recently with the Twins and Indians in 2017. Last year be wasn’t all that effective, posting a 5.09 ERA and 23/14 K/BB ratio in 35.1 innings, but he’s a lefty, and lefties never die.
The Mets announced on Monday evening that the club traded infielder Matt Reynolds to the Nationals in exchange for cash considerations. Reynolds was designated for assignment by the Mets last Wednesday to make room for Todd Frazier on the 40-man roster.
Reynolds, 27, has hit an underwhelming .228/.300/.351 across parts of two seasons in the major leagues with the Mets. However, he has already played all four infield positions and both outfield corners, so he offers a lot of flexibility for a bench player. Reynolds is also under club control for five more years.